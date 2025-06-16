Alonzo Mourning Joins Fellow Heat Legend and Ex-NFL Star on Star-Studded Panel for Vital Cause

Even NBA stars aren’t immune to serious health scares—and thankfully, routine checkups often become their saving grace. Dwyane Wade recently revealed that a full-body scan uncovered a tumor on his kidney—what he called “the weakest [moment] I’ve ever felt in my life.” After having 40% of it removed, he underscored just how critical early detection can be. Caris LeVert had a similar experience—his trade physical revealed early-stage renal cell carcinoma, and that timely diagnosis “caught it early and got it out,” likely saving his life. These athletes prove it: when life’s on the line, consistency is everything—just ask Alonzo Mourning.

Some know Alonzo Mourning as a shot-blocking beast, an NBA champ, or an Olympic gold medalist—but his biggest fight wasn’t on the court. It started in 2000, right in the middle of his prime, when he felt unusually swollen and tired during the Sydney Olympics. He brushed it off—until doctors diagnosed him with FSGS, a rare kidney disease that hits African American communities the hardest. “When I first learned of my diagnosis in 2000, I was terrified,” he admitted. “Mostly because I knew nothing about this disease or what might happen to me.” After a life-saving kidney transplant in 2003, Zo didn’t just make a comeback to the NBA—he made it his mission to fight for others facing the same battle.

Now, Alonzo Mourning is once again using his voice—and his platform—to change the way men approach their health. On Instagram, he tagged Baptist Health and shared, “Today, I was at @baptisthealthsf 2nd Annual Men’s Health Summit with @glenrice41 @dan13marino @kimbokamper1 and Jose Rose. The narrative needs to be changed as it pertains to men’s health. The primary goal is to educate and raise awareness to men about the importance of being proactive with your health. We want to make healthcare less intimidating and more actionable. #HEALTHISWEALTH.”

The 55-year-old wasn’t alone at the summit—he was joined by some familiar South Florida legends. Former NFL star Dan Marino, NBA champ Glen Rice, and ex-Dolphins linebacker Kim Bokamper all stood beside him, lending their voices to the cause of men’s health awareness.

This isn’t just a one-off event for Zo. He’s been deeply involved with Baptist Health’s outreach efforts—last year, he sat down for a podcast with them to talk frankly about the hard truths. Statistically, men are half as likely as women to go in for regular checkups or preventive screenings. Nearly 30% of them don’t even have a primary care physician. That’s exactly what puts them at risk for things like heart disease or undetected cancer. And Mourning knows the dangers all too well.

Alonzo Mourning is on a mission to raise awareness about APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD), especially in black and underserved communities. Through his initiative, PowerForwardTogether.com, he’s pushing for education, early testing, and knowing your family history. “Genetic kidney disease is a silent epidemic in the Black community, and we need to act urgently,” he says. Mourning uses his own health journey to show what’s possible when people are informed. “Knowledge is power,” he adds. “And once I learned more about FSGS, I felt more confident about facing my condition.”

He also runs Zo’s Fund for Life and partners with groups like the American Kidney Fund and Vertex Pharmaceuticals to expand outreach. His advocacy focuses on eliminating disparities in healthcare access and making sure communities have the tools to act early. For his efforts, Mourning was honored with the 2025 Booker T. Washington Award and said, “Sharing my journey with APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD) is something I am incredibly passionate about.”

While that’s that Alonzo Mourning’s not just lucky—he’s living proof that early detection works.

Early detection saved Alonzo Mourning’s life

In 2024, the Hall of Famer was hit with a Stage 3 prostate cancer diagnosis. Thanks to a routine checkup that flagged a PSA level change, his doctors caught it in time. “For the second time, a routine medical checkup saved my life,” he said. He underwent surgery, and thankfully, the cancer hadn’t spread beyond the prostate. He walked away cancer-free—and more committed than ever to spreading the message.

This wasn’t the first time his body threw him a curveball. Back in 2003, just before the NBA season tipped off, Mourning was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease—focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. It sidelined him for the entire year and led to a transplant from his cousin. It shook him. But it also made him vigilant about his health. That same vigilance? It’s what caught the cancer this time around. “I owe my life to being proactive about my health,” Mourning said. “There’s power in being proactive and taking charge of your health—I’m living proof.”

At 55, Zo isn’t just preaching—he’s lived it, twice. For him, awareness isn’t just a PSA—it’s survival. African-American men like Mourning are at a higher risk for prostate cancer, especially with a family history like his. And while that’s scary, he’s quick to point out the hopeful side: caught early, the survival rate is over 99%. He’s standing tall today not because he’s lucky, but because he listened to his body, got checked, and is now making sure others know just how much that matters.

Alonzo Mourning isn’t just sharing his story—he’s showing up for the conversation and using his platform to push for early detection, especially in underserved communities. His message is clear: don’t wait. Get checked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad