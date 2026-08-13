“Always Our Hero”: Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Pens Emotional Message After Ex-MVP’s Retirement

It took just three minutes and 30 seconds for Russell Westbrook to tell the world that his NBA chapter was over. It still feels surreal. The former star leaves behind a remarkable legacy, countless milestones, and one missing prize: a championship ring. Yet this decision was never his alone. At his most emotional moment, his wife Nina and their children stood beside him.

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Nina captured some moments from the making of Russell’s retirement video. She shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram. Images ranged from their children Noah, Skye, and Jordyn watching everyone in motion in the studio, the cameras, and the 37-year-old ex-MVP with the kids.

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She captioned: “Always bts. Always us. Always our hero. 🥰 @russwest44.” To this, Russell Westbrook also commented, “My WHY!!!! ❤️.” Meanwhile, Nina Westbrook shared a follow-up comment expressing her gratitude for all the love Brodie received through her post. “Okay guys… I wasn’t expecting this. Lots of tears today. He loves ya’ll. What a special day. 🥹,” Nina wrote.

Russell Westbrook married his college sweetheart in 2015 at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel. His then-Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Kevin Durant and Serge Ibaka, and his UCLA teammate Kevin Love attended the auspicious ceremony. The couple welcomed their son, Noah, in 2017, followed by twin daughters Skye and Jordyn in 2018.

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It is safe to say that the Westbrook household has been together through thick and thin. Therefore, they were present with Russell behind the scenes when he was shooting for the emotional retirement video.

Eighteen years in the NBA, Brodie’s entry into the league was grand. He went fourth overall in the 2008 Draft, when the OKC Thunder put their faith in him. Well, Westbrook didn’t fail them. The 2017 MVP had a hat trick of three triple-double seasons, with an NBA record of 209 triple-doubles.

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But after his 11-year run with the Thunder, Russell Westbrook eventually started losing his relevance in the league. Sure, he secured a fourth triple-double season with the Washington Wizards in 2020-21. But his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2021 to 2023 didn’t work out the way people had hoped.

He took the sixth-man role in his final season with LA and eventually moved on to play with the LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and finally the Sacramento Kings. All, one season each. Now, the Kings and the Wizards reportedly wanted to sign him. However, on noticing his diminishing role in the NBA and a slow free agency, Westbrook decided to walk away.

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Therefore, on Wednesday, the former MVP turned into a former NBA star. A league in his own, Russell Westbrook had indeed bent the league to his will. Well, stars like Brodie are rare, and we won’t see another one.