Amid Grief for Ananda Lewis’ Loss, Gabrielle Union Reveals Mutual Friend’s Support During Tough Time

Grief doesn’t spare anyone—not the rich, not the famous, not even those who seem to have it all together. From NBA players to Hollywood stars, therapy often becomes the only way to hold on when life behind the scenes gets too dark. Sure, there’s glam on the outside, but beyond the red carpets are very real struggles. Recently, Gabrielle Union and Tisha Campbell were hit by one of those quiet storms—the heartbreaking loss of their dear friend, Ananda Lewis.

Ananda Lewis was more than just an MTV icon—she was strength in motion. On June 11, 2025, after years of resilience and quiet courage, Ananda’s battle with stage IV cancer came to an end. Lewis was more than just a beloved TV host—she was a fierce advocate for women’s health and emotional honesty. In one of her final interviews with Essence in January, she spoke with a clarity, “We’re not meant to stay here forever,” she wrote. “We come to this life, have experiences, and then we go. Being real about that with yourself changes how you choose to live.” That raw truth wasn’t just about illness—it was about emotional pain too. And that same advocacy for self-love and healing is something her close friends are now carrying forward, starting with themselves.

At the 2025 American Black Film Festival, Gabrielle Union took the stage for a conversation on “Sisterhood & Savings” with journalist Kelley Carter, and in one deeply personal moment, she opened up about how therapy quite literally saved her life. “Tisha and her then-husband had invited us up for a 4th of July at Big Bear Lake,” Gabrielle said, describing a party full of Hollywood’s elite. “It was like all the successful Black people. It was like Eric LaSalle was the most successful Black actor on TV at the time on ER. And he had this huge house on the lake, the biggest house on the lake. We all took a little extra pride in that.”

But behind the glitz, Gabrielle revealed there was a sadness weighing her down. “Even in this rarefied air that I had found myself in, there was a sadness that was on me,” she shared. “And Tisha was like, ‘I don’t think you’re okay. Do you need help?’ And I just broke down. And she was like, ‘I will pay for…’ I think it was like 20 sessions of therapy, which, out of your insurance… That’s a massive gift to give someone. And it was the gift that saved my life and got me to finally choose me.” That moment wasn’t just healing—it was a shift. One that brought Gabrielle closer to herself and back to solid ground.

For Tisha Campbell, that gift came from a place of deep care. In a 2023 appearance on The View, she reflected on that moment without any expectation of recognition. “It’s funny ’cause I didn’t even think she would remember,” Tisha said. “It was just a moment in time for us, and I was like ‘please just take this gift. I want you to have it,’ because I want her to win. I want my sisters to win.” And now, in the wake of Ananda’s passing, that spirit of sisterhood and healing—of choosing each other and choosing life—is louder than ever.

Gabrielle Union uplifts Black people’s voices at ABFF 2025

Movies shape culture, style, and the way we see ourselves, which is exactly why representation matters. That was the energy in the air as the 2025 American Black Film Festival took over Miami with four days of films, panels, brunches, and nonstop celebration. From rising voices to legendary icons, ABFF spotlighted the entire spectrum of Black storytelling. Now in its 29th year, the festival continues to grow, fueled by love and purpose, from sponsors like Ally and Walmart to opening remarks by Nicole Friday, who’s been leading the charge with heart and vision.

Gabrielle Union took the stage on Day 2 for a powerful “Sisterhood & Savings” conversation with journalist Kelley Carter, where she dove into the importance of financial wellness and community empowerment. Later, she took to Instagram to share her gratitude, writing, “Thank you @ally and #ABFF2025 for the opportunity to speak on a topic that matters deeply—money mindfulness. Conversations around financial wellness, intentional choices, and generational impact are essential to how we move forward as a community. #AllyABFF25 #DoItRight #ABFF2025.” Other impactful voices like Chris Paul, Jemele Hill, Blair Underwood, and Ashanti joined her, making it one of the festival’s most meaningful moments.

But Gabrielle’s impact didn’t stop at the mic. She’s actively putting her resources where her heart is—uplifting Black women in entertainment in deeply personal ways. Whether it’s quietly mentoring young actresses, dropping into their DMs with advice, or donating to GoFundMe campaigns, she’s building bridges behind the scenes. “Part of it is giving some money back,” Gabrielle told VIBE. “It doesn’t always need to be you. When you get that opportunity, sometimes it’s better to pass it along, to make sure somebody else’s quote is made.”

What began as a quiet act of love—Tisha gifting Gabrielle therapy—has turned into a loud call for healing. It’s sisterhood in action, and advocacy at its most personal.