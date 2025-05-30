Amid Kiyan’s Nervousness, La La Anthony’s Emotions Surface On Eve of Major Milestone

The lights are starting to shine a little brighter, and the crowd’s anticipation is a little louder as Carmelo Anthony’s son enters the frame. For Kiyan Anthony, the next chapter awaits a huge weight of expectation. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has long lived under the warm but weighty glow of his last name, but now, with high school behind him, Kiyan is heading into a world where the Anthony legacy serves as a foundation, not a ceiling. And as his moment arrives, his own words speak volumes: “I feel like I’ve been in high school forever.”

But this isn’t just another step for an upcoming athlete. Kiyan, a four-star recruit who is ranked No. 36 in the ESPN 100, is going to Syracuse, the same college where his father, Carmelo Anthony, made basketball history by winning a title as a freshman in 2003. Kiyan made that commitment public on November 15, 2024, but as he prepares to step foot on campus this June, the stakes are beginning to feel real. “I feel like nervous,” he admitted during an appearance on NILOSOPHY. “It’s just like… not nervous, but just the crowd is different.”

This journey is very personal because there is a hint of openness and honesty in it. Kiyan’s move-in day is June 1, but he hopes to get there a little early to get used to college life. When he talks about the grind—the hard work and visits to the gym—his voice sounds hungry and passionate to leave no stones unturned. “Just me staying in the weight room, really just working on my body. I feel like that’s the biggest part,” he said. But while he’s focused on the physical, his family is focused on the emotional part. So, on May 30, La La Anthony shared a heartfelt message on Instagram ahead of her son’s graduation.

La La’s message read: “Still can’t believe you’re graduating high school tomorrow @kiyananthony 🥹❤️ how did this happen so fast??!!!!” For Kiyan’s mother, this is more than just a rite of passage. She has seen her son grow through every change, from Christ the King High School to Long Island Lutheran, MVP awards, and college offers. This is a big change. And as Kiyan walks toward his destiny, she understands it is a change in generations that is based on the past, driven by pressure, but supported by family.

Kiyan is now focused on what’s next for him. His father asserts that he has granted his son complete autonomy to chart his course for personal growth. Carmelo Anthony has given his son the next ‘5 years’ to make it to the top and is ready to dedicate his post-retirement commitment to his son.

Kiyan Anthony is focused on creating his own legacy!

As Kiyan gets ready for Syracuse, he can’t help but think about the legacy that follows and supports him. The Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center is a daily reminder of what came before at the university. His father’s name is physically carved into the building. Even though there was a lot of symbolism, Kiyan made it plain that the choice was his. “My dad’s name on the facility is special,” he told ESPN, “but I want to go in there and create my own name.”

His recruitment journey was a high-profile one. Not because he was the son of Carmelo Anthony, he got offers from programs like USC, Florida State, and Auburn. Kiyan weighed his options carefully, and ultimately, it was the bond with the Syracuse coaching staff, particularly head coach Adrian Autry, that sealed the decision and brought him to the college that his father once dominated. “They made me feel like it was family,” he said. That family connection may have seemed familiar, but the expectations are not.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony (r) sits with his son Kiyan Anthony (l) at the game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

This new chapter won’t come easily. Kiyan knows that. His plan is simple: show up early, stay in the gym, get stronger than before, and be ready while staying humble. Syracuse has hopes again. For Kiyan, it’s not just about getting points or making headlines. It’s about making room in a history book that already has his last name on it and writing his own chapter in ink that is just as bold.