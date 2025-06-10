Amid Potential Reunion With Kevin Hart, La La Anthony Hints Major News With $14 Million YouTuber

La La Anthony is undeniably one of the most talented VJs and actresses. Just recently, she played an impactful cameo role in a project for her friend Teyana Taylor. Anthony has appeared in some of the most popular and beloved shows and movies. We haven’t forgotten Power or BMF. Her quiet yet impactful roles in several films are unmissable! One of the most memorable and iconic was her appearance alongside Kevin Hart. Did she just tease a reunion?

Hopping from music albums to shooting new projects and handling business, La La Anthony is very busy. However, she never forgets her friends and family. The mother of one was present as her son Kiyan graduated. She was recently spotted at Airbnb’s Summer Release event, reuniting with old friends. She posed brightly with Gabrielle Union, Megan Thee Stallion, Sophia Bush, and Kevin Hart! But that’s not the reunion that we mentioned.

Perhaps it has been brewing for a while now, but the actress hinted that she might be reuniting with Hart for a movie. She appeared in Think Like a Man in 2012 and its sequel too which was released in 2014. As La La was in attendance at the BET Awards, she met famed YouTuber Kai Cenat. After a quick exchange of greetings and hugs, Anthony turned to the camera and said, “We are coming!”

What does this mean? Are La La and the 23-year-old working on a project together? Why do we think it could be a movie with Hart? Because that’s what Cenat has talked about recently. He claimed that he wants to explore opportunities beyond streaming, such as acting, and Hart has been “advising” him.

“He tries to connect me to the right people that direct and write movies and produce them,” he said during his conversation with Billboard. The two became friends after Hart appeared on the YouTuber’s Twitch back in May. What’s more interesting is that the 45-year-old even believes Cenat is the right person to portray him in a biopic as per VIBE.

To add to the buzz, actor and comedian Druski, during a recent segment of The Breakfast Club, claimed that the rumors are true and that shooting for a movie with Hart and Cenat might happen soon. So, the mystery remains with whether La La is part of the movie too, or was she hinting at a different new project? Regardless, we’ll be seeing the actress back in action soon. After all, she’s part of yet another major collaboration.

La La Anthony spoke about her latest collaboration with best friend

Saddle up, the drama is just beginning! Earlier, the actress dropped the bomb that she collaborated with her best friend Kim Kardashian on an exciting new project. Many might already know it’s called Group Chat. Just as the name suggests, it’s a show based on the real group chat between the two best friends.

The two had been looking for and exploring ways to work together for quite some time. So when the deal with Hulu came through, the friends knew exactly what to do. Their real group chat with friends became the concept, and they decided to sell it. “Kim and I had always wanted to do something together, but it had to be the right thing. One day I said, ‘You’ve got this deal at Hulu, what are we doing? Let’s sell this show.’ That’s how Group Chat was born,” she said.

Written by Kenya Barris and co-produced by Hulu and BET Studios, both Kim and La La will be co-producing the show too. While the mother of one has already made her mark in the industry, Kardashian has also stepped into Hollywood. Speaking of the show, it was inspired by Anthony’s bestselling book The Love Playbook.

The show follows five successful women in their 40s living their best life in Los Angeles. Well, beneath their glamorous exteriors lies a raw, unfiltered group chat which is the show all about. “It’s going to be so fun and relatable—watching five women navigate life while leaning on their group chat for everything. I’m super excited,” Anthony said at during her appearance at the PopViewers Vibes & Views event. Fans are equally excited!