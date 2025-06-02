Amid Shift to $24 Billion Network, Reggie Miller Joins TNT Crew For Emotional Farewell

If you think only Ernie, Chuck, Kenny, and Shaq feel the pain of TNT’s NBA exit, look again. The truth is, TNT’s NBA family stretches far beyond the four. And while Ernie’s final words from the show, “Thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT,” will stay with fans for a long time, the emotional ripple effect stretches far beyond the studio. Case in point: Reggie Miller’s parting message on TNT.

Behind the laughs and legendary debates of Inside the NBA lies a deeper bench of talent who’ve poured their hearts into the game for years. When TNT’s coverage ended after the Pacers beat the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, another on-air crew united for a final farewell. Kevin Harlan, Miller, Stan Van Gundy, and Allie LaForce signed off in a moment filled with genuine appreciation, reflection, and heartfelt emotion.

LaForce was the first to speak. “It’s been one of the greatest joys of my life,” she shared. “And I have to say personally and professionally, I’ve been so elevated by my teammates. So, for everyone that set the stage before us and for everyone that will take the torch now, thank you.” LaForce has been a prominent sideline reporter for TNT Sports, covering NBA games since 2018. She joined Turner Sports after leaving CBS Sports, where she served as the lead sideline reporter for SEC college football and contributed to NCAA basketball coverage. At TNT, LaForce reported during the regular season and playoffs, often alongside Harlan, Miller, and Van Gundy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking of Van Gundy, despite being newer to TNT, he was no less moved. “I’m a relative short-timer here,” he admitted. “But it was an honor to work with all of you and everyone else at TNT. The best people in the business. And an honor to follow some of the real iconic voices in NBA history.” Van Gundy’s association with TNT began in 2019 when he joined as a game analyst for NBA on TNT’s Tuesday night coverage and also contributed as a studio analyst for NBA TV. After a brief departure to coach the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2020–21 season, he returned to TNT the following year and continued his broadcasting duties through the 2024–25 NBA season.

Next, Reggie Miller offered his tribute, calling TNT his ‘second chapter’ after 18 years with the Pacers. “Well, think about my life… I’m very fortunate. I’ve only known two things. 18 years with one franchise in this building with Indiana Pacers, and 19 years with Turner… This has been an unbelievable ride,” Reggie Miller said, adding that Kevin Harlan greatly impacted him to be a better family man.

Finally, Kevin Harlan narrated a montage of iconic TNT moments, like Craig Sager’s emotional interview with Kobe Bryant. “Our hearts are full of gratitude, not sadness but gratitude and happiness for what has been,” Harlan said. “It has been an honor. It has been a privilege. And I hope you all have enjoyed it as much as we have…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) Expand Post

For those who grew up with TNT’s coverage, it’s not just a broadcast ending—it’s the closing of an era. And many behind-the-scenes team members—beyond Shaq, Kenny, Chuck, and Ernie—feel this loss deeply.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet another lesser-known voice from the TNT crew bids a heartfelt goodbye

Some goodbyes hurt most because of the behind-the-camera impact. One such voice: Victoria McBryde. “… Honestly, there are no words that will ever measure up to this moment. When I said yes to joining NBA on TNT five seasons ago, I had no clue the ways in which this show would change me. I’ve grown into a woman I am so incredibly proud of. That would have never happened without the people at TNT…” she shared in a touching Instagram post.

Her message struck a chord, especially when she went on to say she’s now a “kinder, funnier, more open, and infinitely more confident woman” because of the incredible TNT crew and the journey they took together.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A quick glance at her LinkedIn reveals her deep involvement with TNT Sports. McBryde played a key role in shaping their NBA coverage as the Strategy Lead for NBA Social. And her work didn’t go unnoticed—she’s a two-time Sports Emmy Award winner, a testament to her creative and strategic impact. It’s clear the NBA on TNT was more than just a broadcast; it was a family.

Fans got to know McBryde not just through her work, but also through her online presence. On platforms like Instagram and TikTok, she frequently pulled back the curtain, giving followers a look at the off-camera laughs and bonds shared with the likes of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley. But after the final broadcast on May 31, 2025—the Pacers’ 125-108 win over the Knicks—McBryde’s social-team duties came to an end. Makes sense that all these entities like McBryde, Kevin Harlan, and Reggie Miller would be as upset as the main Inside the NBA cast.