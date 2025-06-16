Amid Teasing Major Amazon Move, Blake Griffin Revives Venice Beach’s 20YO Culture

Blake Griffin is back in the spotlight. After hanging up his sneakers in April, the former NBA star has already lined up his next chapter—and it’s a big one. Griffin will be teaming up with Taylor Rooks and Dirk Nowitzki for Prime Video’s upcoming NBA studio show, which kicks off with Amazon’s entry into NBA broadcasting next season. While both NBC and ESPN reportedly had eyes on the six-time All-Star, it’s Amazon that snagged the former Clippers forward—adding some serious firepower to its broadcast team.

Now, speaking of firepower, the show itself is setting up shop in none other than Culver City, California—right on the Amazon MGM Studios lot. That’s where all the NBA action will unfold as Prime Video preps for a massive rollout: 66 regular-season games, every matchup from the NBA Cup quarterfinals, the full play-in tournament, and deep playoff coverage including a conference finals for six of the next eleven years. In short, Blake isn’t just joining a show—he’s joining a full-on media movement.

But before diving into his analyst role, Griffin made a surprise return to his roots—sort of. He popped up on Instagram via Veniceball’s page to support the Venice Basketball League’s Draft Day. “What’s up, y’all? It’s Blake Griffin. The Venice Basketball League draft is this Sunday. If you think you got game, good luck,” Griffin said, giving a nod to one of LA’s most iconic summer hoops scenes.

According to Veniceball’s caption, this season marks the 20th year of the VBL. Since 2006, the league has turned Venice Beach’s legendary blacktops into a cultural festival—hosting over 150 games every year and blending basketball with art, music, and street culture. It’s grown from casual pick-up runs to a full-blown celebration of hoop culture.

This summer’s schedule is full. The VBL and VWL League Play runs from June 15 to August 24, with a Legends Day weekend set for August 23–24. Plus, fans can expect pop-up tournaments in Watts, Long Beach, and the Valley—along with 1v1 battles, youth camps, celebrity games, and a whole lot more.

Blake Griffin is ready to change the analyst role

Though Blake Griffin hasn’t exactly been front and center since retiring, his next move with Amazon has people curious—and for good reason. While many saw him as a low-profile figure in recent years, Griffin’s return to the spotlight isn’t about noise. It’s about substance. And he’s stepping into this new chapter with a real vision.

In fact, during a recent episode of 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Griffin broke it down. He doesn’t just want to crack jokes or pick fights—he wants to shift the way NBA stories are told. “I think there’s the biggest disconnect maybe ever between casual NBA fans and NBA players,” Griffin said, pointing out how football coverage often feels more balanced and insightful. He thinks NBA media has drifted too far into extremes—either full-on comedy or harsh criticism—with no real middle ground.

“That’s what I love about watching football, watching Tony Romo, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning,” he continued. “You’re really getting insight into how hard it is and what these guys are thinking and all the decisions they have to make. I think that’s what’s missing from basketball a little bit.” It’s clear Griffin isn’t here just to talk trash—he wants to bring real perspective to the table.

So with Taylor Rooks and Dirk Nowitzki by his side, Griffin is betting big on a new kind of hoops conversation.