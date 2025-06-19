Amid Uncertain Hometown Project, Allen Iverson Joins 76ers on $144,476 Gesture for Philadelphia Community

Allen Iverson’s latest moves aren’t about buzzer-beaters or flashy crossovers—this time, it’s all about giving back. A few months ago, the NBA icon showed up at the very place that shaped him—the Boys & Girls Club. Standing in the same space that once kept him grounded, Iverson took on the role of mentor, not just an NBA legend. As a guest speaker, he opened up to young kids about his childhood, sharing raw moments from his past and emphasizing just how much the Club kept him out of trouble. His message? The same doors that once saved him could now open new ones for someone else.

“Where I grew up in the rough area that I grew up in, from the time that I got out of school, you know, to the time you, you know, go outside and play and get back into the house, so many things can happen, so many temptations,” he said as per WLKY. “And the Boys and Girls Club was an outlet for me. You know what I mean? For that time, for me to do something positive.” That “positive outlet” would become his foundation, and today, he’s helping create those same spaces for others.

Fast forward to this week, Iverson’s still on a mission. Now teaming up with the 76ers and Penn Medicine, the former Sixers guard was front and center at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in West Philadelphia. The fresh court on Cobbs Creek Parkway, now draped in classic Sixers blue with six new hoops and backboards, marked another major step. “This is beautiful for the community,” Iverson told the kids gathered around. “This is a preliminary step to your guys’ future, to your dreams, and to your success in life.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, while the new court shines, it’s worth noting the contrast. The space was once in disrepair, maintained only by volunteers. Now, with $200,000 funneled into lighting and security upgrades, it’s a different scene. Not only that, Penn Medicine also honored the Sixer organizations with the Assists for Safe Communities Program. For every assist made by a Sixers player last season, Penn Medicine donated $76, ultimately raising $144,476 for 1,901 assists.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly Publicist – Kory Aversa (@koryaversa) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But here’s the twist—this major win for Philly comes at a time when Iverson’s own hometown project is hanging in uncertainty.

What’s really going on with Allen Iverson’s hometown project?

Back in February, the Newport News City Council hit pause on a rezoning request tied to a proposed housing development—one that could bring 120 units across four new buildings. The 6.3-acre site, located on Old Fort Eustis Blvd., was originally zoned for single-family homes. But the plan? To shift it to medium-density residential and rework the neighborhood’s landscape. That request was denied after a split vote—until March 11, when the Council circled back and decided to give it another look.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, one of the parcels has sat untouched for years, while the other holds an abandoned house. City planners say the proposed zoning actually aligns with the area’s long-term vision. And yes, former NBA star Allen Iverson—who hails from nearby Hampton—is backing the project. The hometown hero never stops helping the place where he grew up. But while the hometown tie gives the proposal some weight, it hasn’t made things any less complicated.

In fact, during the March 11 meeting, Mayor Phillip Jones admitted things could’ve been handled better. “I think we need to do a better job when it comes to our process, I think we need to streamline some certain things,” he said. “I believe that this matter needs to go back to planning… I believe we owe the citizens that.” Now, the whole thing’s heading back to the Planning Commission—and the community’s watching closely, as is AI.