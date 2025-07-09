Amy Luciani Drops Cryptic Message While Dwight Howard Offers $20,000 to Fans Amid Divorce Rumors

Amy Luciani had confirmed her separation from Dwight Howard, expecting a little quiet during this process. That was far from happening. They went public with their relationship in December 2024 by announcing their engagement, and by early 2025, they disclosed their shotgun wedding. After months of rumors, Amy Luciani officially filed for divorce. Despite wanting to do this quietly, the entire situation was enough for Love & Hip-Hop star to break her social media hiatus. Meanwhile, Dwight has his focus elsewhere.

Contrary to how they announced their engagement, the period following their wedding was rather quiet. Not much couple TikTok and Luciani was no longer showing overt support to Dwight amid his Hall of Fame induction. Luciani also had subtle clapbacks to his exes, Royce Reed and Tiffany Render, when they alleged Howard had not paid child support.

However, news broke that Amber Rose Howard (Luciani’s real name) filed for divorce in Georgia this month. “The marriage is irretrievably broken,” the rapper said in the documents, and further added, “there are no prospects for reconciliation.”

Seeing all the attention on the news, Luciani made a sly dig on her Stories. “The headlines write themselves,” she wrote over a still of herself from Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. “While I have your attention tho read Psalms 37:7.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) Expand Post

It’s not going as quietly as she imagined. The NBA champ has not commented on the matter at all. While his soon-to-be ex-wife has things to say, Howard is business as usual.

Dwight Howard remains silent on divorce

Amy Luciani took a break from social media during their marriage to focus on her peace. Rumors abounded that they had separated during that time. But last month, Luciani said she refused to comment on the negativity surrounding Dwight’s past. Less than two weeks ago, Howard confirmed on The Breakfast Club that they’re legally married and there was no indication of trouble in paradise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DH12 Above the Rim (@dh12abovetherim) Expand Post

So there was a little disbelief when news broke that Dwight Howard’s getting a divorce. But Luciani herself confirmed to The Shade Room, “Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public. Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.”

Though the rapper has addressed the situation indirectly, Howard is in a different space. He was silent on social media when the news broke. Now he just dropped the latest episode of Above the Rim with motivational speaker, Inky Johnson (possibly filmed much earlier). He was also running his monthly poll, inviting fans to pick the country where his basketball league will head to.

Howard is also advertising his latest collaboration with the Runner Runner app on X.com and Instagram. The ‘top runner’ during August has a chance to win $20,000 if they beat Howard’s challenge. He’s, however, not made a peep about his impending divorce. Meanwhile, details from the divorce filings have spilled out, including Amy requesting equal division of marital assets and property.

Luciani was not a visible presence in Howard’s Orlando Magic honor and Naismith Hall of Fame induction. The divorce comes at a personally difficult time for Howard, whose Belgian Malinois, Sunday, was fatally injured in a hit-and-run near his Georgia residence while he was at the Fanatics Fest in New York last month.

While Luciani claps back at trolls, Dwight Howard has only shared posts about basketball and podcasting. It remains to be seen if he’s going to address this situation, too.