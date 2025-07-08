Amy Luciani Is Confused About Dwight Howard Divorce, Makes Desperate Plea to Fans

It’s official. Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani have called it quits after less than six months of marriage. It was a whirlwind of a relationship too. The Love & Hip-Hop star went from defending Howard to never mentioning him. And now she’s confirmed the end of their relationship. TashaK, who has been the only one reporting on Dwight Howard’s personal life for a while, broke the news of their divorce. Dwight himself remains quiet. But the news provoked Luciani to respond.

The Shade Room received an exclusive statement from Amy Luciani within a few hours of TashaK breaking the news. “Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public. Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now,” Luciani stated.

It presents a stark reality from recent events as TSR reported, “In an exclusive statement to The Shade Room, #AmyLuciani confirms her separation from #DwightHoward. The two announced their engagement in December of 2024. Just two weeks ago during an interview with The Breakfast Club, Dwight confirmed he and Amy were legally married”

As they said, Howard went public with his relationship with Amy Luciani in late 2024. At the same time he was locked in a public and legal spat with his ex and the mother of his eldest child, Royce Reed. At that time, Amy Luciani stood up for Dwight against Reed and the Internet trolls.

During that, Luciani posted, “After all that…still commited [sic].” Luciani went on overseas trips with Howard and his younger children to celebrate one of his daughters’ birthdays. They posted several TikTok couple videos together and even admitted sharing a toothbrush. Things seemingly went downhill when they went public with their marriage.

Dwight Howard’s rollercoaster relationship with Amy Luciani

Sometime in late January-early February, Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani got married. They announced their elopement on social media wearing matching white and pink outfits. Their usual social media couple antics considerably reduced since then.

Through Dwight Howard’s nomination for the vNaismith Memorial Hall of Fame, getting selected with Carmelo Anthony, and the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame, Amy Luciani had been conspiciously quiet. She was not a visible presence during his induction to the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in March either.

Around that time, the rapper had taken a break from social media for her mental health. She erased most posts, including those with the NBA champ. Howard still had a few sporadic appearances on her social media. A month ago, she admitted that the negativity surrounding Howard’s past (mostly stemming from Reed’s allegations) was part of the reason she stepped off social media.

She declared she wasn’t going to entertain questions about Howard and for the most part even Dwight respected her decision. Amid all the BIG3 discussion on The Breakfast Club, Howard confirmed he and Luciani are legally married but refused to disclose further about their relationship.

It appeared that Howard and Luciani had been dealing with the separation rumors with silence. But now their divorce is no longer a rumor. The news even shocked Royce Reed.

Luciani doesn’t show intent to address the divorce publicly beyond this statement.She’s so far unfollowed Dwight but still goes by Amber Rose Howard on Instagram. Howard, who still has all his posts with Luciani up, has remained quiet.