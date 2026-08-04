Analyst Demotes Michael Jordan to “Best Shoe Seller” in LeBron James Legacy Debate

The NBA’s non-stop GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan has taken another form. James’ move to the Philadelphia 76ers for a record-breaking season No. 26 has seen him break more records. From television scheduling to merchandise sales, the effects showed just how much one superstar still shapes the league at 41.

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NBA analyst Colin Cowherd gave his take on how LeBron is separate from every other player in NBA history in terms of influence, including Jordan.

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“The NBA announced that LeBron James, Adam Silver said, ‘We’re waiting for LeBron to make a decision because we want to get the schedule right.’ Two days later, they announced the 76ers will play in most national TV games,” Herd said on his podcast.

“Brands matter. LeBron James is the most influential player in NBA history,” he continued. “Jordan’s the best shoe salesman. LeBron’s the most influential. Twenty-four straight years, the discussion leader… Last year, number one in social media views. Three billion views. … He’s going to drive, reportedly, $450 million of business into the Philadelphia economy.”

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Shortly after the signing became official, Fanatics announced that LeBron James’ 76ers jersey generated the highest first 48-hour sales ever recorded for an athlete joining a new team in any major sport. It surpassed previous marks set by Shohei Ohtani.

His decision also reportedly affected the league’s own planning. NBA commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged that league officials delayed finalizing portions of the 2026-27 schedule while waiting for James to decide where he would play. Once the Sixers secured James, they were awarded the league’s largest slate of nationally televised games.

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ESPN insider Dave McMenamin reported that James’ free-agent process took longer than expected because he carefully evaluated multiple contenders before ultimately choosing Philadelphia. According to McMenamin, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown all played big roles in the recruiting of the four-time MVP, but Rich Paul led the conversations with interested teams throughout.

Rich Paul later described the decision as “an emotional rollercoaster,” explaining that James weighed several legitimate options before concluding that Philadelphia gave him the best chance to compete for another championship. The veteran agent has repeatedly emphasized that basketball led to his decision.

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Whether Cowherd’s legacy argument makes sense to Jordan’s fans is another story. For years, the debate between James and MJ has split the basketball world and shows no signs of ending anytime soon. But since moving to Philadelphia, his ability to command attention, reshape league plans, and generate unprecedented revenue remains unmatched