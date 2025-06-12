Angel Reese’s Jealous Moment Resurfaces After Fan Reveals Deeper Story Behind Shareef O’Neal’s PE Shoes

Even in today’s age of hype drops and algorithm-fed sneaker leaks, every now and then, a sneaker moment takes fans by surprise, and this time not for the resale value but for a quite unique purpose and for the story it hides in plain sight. That’s what Shareef O’Neal pulled off with a low-key Instagram story this week. It wasn’t a shoe launch, a press conference, or even a hype collaboration. It was simply a challenge: guess the theme behind two vibrant PE sneakers, one red and the other purple. The surprising part is that its inspiration has nothing to do with any NBA legends or the basketball community as a whole.

Fans immediately praised the clashing colors and strong contrast. But the caption hinted maybe something more: “First person to get it right!!” It was enough to transform sneakers lovers into detectives. Shareef’s statement suggested that there was intention, a secret theme, not just random practices of using purple and red. After Shareef’s last story of the sneakers, which read, “These are how the shoes come! These are pairs” One fan cracked the code: “Kane and Undertaker?!” The colors weren’t just aesthetic—they were symbolic of the WWE’s most feared tag team, the Brothers of Destruction, the legends of the pro wrestling.

That’s when it happened. As sneaker fans lit up the comments with excitement over Shareef’s creativity, Angel Reese, the breakout star of Reebok’s college athlete movement, jumped in with: “wait I need this…” The playful line wasn’t just a hint of admiration; it repeated a real tension that was still there. Reese had launched her own Reebok PEs at her “Barbie Night,” but Shareef’s most recent creations were distinctly loud, pop-culture-oriented, and already going viral.

The post that was filled with photos and videos of Shareef rocking the mismatched set also carried the caption. “One day I’ll take over the world.” And the reaction was instant and not because he is the son of the NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, but because he was Reebok’s new star of promise. Given their background, Reese’s comment stood out especially. Both players are connected to Reebok’s reestablished basketball lineup, but Shareef—supported by his father, Shaquille—has had primary creative control, as Shaq’s earlier promise to take Reebok to its best level in the basketball market. Reese, meanwhile, has faced speculation about early creative restrictions.

According to recent reports, Reebok claimed the market wasn’t ready and turned down her original idea to price her debut sneaker at an amazing $1,000. Though there is no official proof supporting this, the story gives her sneaker trip more depth.

From Heart Surgery to Hype Shoes: Shareef’s Comeback Isn’t on a Court

Long before sneaker teases and celebrity comments, Shareef O’Neal was known more for setbacks than launches. In 2018, he underwent open-heart surgery and worked his way back through stints at UCLA and LSU. His professional path suffered even under a G-League contract with the Ignite. But silently, a new identity—designer, brand partner, and cultural connector—was developing.

His role in co-creating the Reebok Engine A wasn’t a vanity credit, but it was a pivot with a purpose and the story is yet to get bigger and better. Inspired by his father, Shaquille O’ Neal entered the business combining street-wise designs with performance elements. That formula has proved successful that even Angel Reese would like have one pair of the red and purples.

Now, Shareef’s custom WWE inspired pair has sparked talk about future special editions which can promise a potential crossover with even more intriguing thematic drops. And Reese? Whether her $1000 idea was real or not, her playful reaction online can confirm one thing that Shareef’s creative moves aren’t going unnoticed, especially in the basketball community.

In a landscape where signature shoes usually are created for MVPs or NBA All-Stars, Shareef O’Neal is writing a different kind of legacy. One that is being backed by the name but also on his ability to make his sneakers feel personal and nostalgic while nodding to the Brothers Of Destruction.