Anger Towards His Dad Fueled Dominique Wilkins Son Years Before Georgia Commitment

Being the son of a Hall of Famer doesn’t just come with a legacy—it comes with expectations, pressure, and sometimes, frustration. Just ask Jacob Wilkins. Long before he committed to Georgia, the same college his legendary dad once lit up, Jacob had already earned a nickname of his own: “Baby Highlight.” And it’s not just because of his bloodline. Like his father, Dominique Wilkins—aka the “Human Highlight Reel”—Jacob’s athleticism pops off the screen. But there’s way more to his story than just flashy dunks and a famous last name.

In fact, Jacob’s recent commitment to Georgia isn’t just about following in his father’s footsteps. It’s about building something that’s truly his. “I just feel at home,” Jacob said during his announcement on YouTube. “I trust everyone there, I come in there with a last name, but I know I’ll make my own name going there, not just being the son of Dominique Wilkins but Jacob Wilkins.” And Georgia head coach Mike White is all in.

“Jacob’s running his own race, he’s a different player, again, really talented, he’s got a lot of work ahead of him,” White said. Jacob is 6’9″ and 175 pounds. “He’s not an overly big boned guy, but he’ll gain strength for sure. He’s competitive, he’s really long, and his quick twitch ability, his sprinting, his running, his ability to change ends… they’re all pretty elite for a kid at his age.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, it wasn’t always admiration that pushed Jacob—it was anger. That drive started during those intense father-son battles on the court. “I used to play with my dad one one-on-one… he never let me win. I’ll never beat him just off cuz he didn’t play me when I got older. But when I was younger, he most definitely didn’t let me win. I used to get mad, too,” Jacob recalled in a candid interview with Slam. That frustration? It turned into fuel.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLAM (@slam) Expand Post

Now, with his Georgia journey just getting started, the man who once doubted Jacob’s seriousness is his biggest believer. And now Jacob isn’t just chasing a dream—he’s crafting a legacy of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dominique Wilkins’ son wants to forge his own path

While most kids might crumble under the shadow of a Hall of Fame father, Jacob Wilkins is doing the opposite—he’s embracing it and flipping the script. A few months ago, the rising baller told 11Alive’s Marcus Greaves exactly where his head’s at: “I feel like me, doing my own thing, and just trying to perform at the best level I can, will write my own ticket.”

And truthfully, that mindset didn’t just come out of nowhere. Jacob is aware of the significance of his last name, yet he refuses to let it dictate his identity. “To be honest, I’ve never really been affected by it. I always try to make my own thing, because if I’m living up to somebody else, then that’s not going to (be in) my best interest,” he explained. Even better? He leans on his dad for mental clarity.

“He’s told me to just block out everything, focus in on what I need to do, don’t worry about what everyone has to say, because everybody’s gonna have an opinion, no matter if they like you or don’t like you,” Jacob added. “He’s always been telling me just stay focused and have tunnel vision on what I need to accomplish.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, when it comes to his game, Jacob isn’t just a copy-paste of his dad. He’s sharper on the perimeter—but that athletic gene? Still very real. And yes, there’s a running debate at home over who wins the dunk contest.

But Jacob isn’t shy about where he stands. “I always tell him that if I was playing back then and I was dunking back then, they wouldn’t have (been able) to do it with me, but he’s gonna tell me that he was doing stuff better,” he said. “But people know.” Sounds like the next Wilkins show is about to begin.