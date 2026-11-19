Amid the wildfire update on her ownership bid for the LA Sparks, Vanessa Bryant says pause. She has pushed back against reports linking her to a potential purchase of the Sparks. She made it clear that she has no plans to enter team ownership. The development comes just a day after a report identified Bryant and Pau Gasol as a possible partnership pursuing the WNBA franchise.

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With the majority owner, Mark Walter, reportedly seeking $700 million for the team, her response changes the picture of a developing ownership race.

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Bryant addressed the report through her Instagram Story, posting a photograph of her coffee alongside a direct denial:

“Another rumor out today… I’ve never had any conversations about being an NBA or WNBA team owner. If that was true, I would announce it. I’m just over here undecided on what seasonal coffee flavor I like and over caffeinated…” she wrote.

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Her statement directly contradicts the impression created by Sports Business Journal’s November 18 report. It stated that Vanessa Bryant and Pau Gasol were a potential bidding partnership.

Most importantly, the report included a statement from Bryant’s representative, who said she had not personally spoken with the Sparks. Gasol’s spokesperson declined to comment directly, adding that his investment firm, Gasol16 Ventures, is always open to exploring investment opportunities.

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The distinction matters because Gasol has an established connection to WNBA investment. He participated in the league’s $75 million capital raise in 2022 and belongs to an investor group holding a 16% equity stake in the WNBA.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Bryant has supported women’s basketball through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. It has organized clinics featuring players such as Sabrina Ionescu and Jewell Loyd.

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So, given the setting, it was difficult to dismiss the report as entirely false. Nevertheless, Vanessa Bryant cleared it herself.

With Vanessa Bryant ruling herself out, attention returns to the other groups interested in Walter’s asking price. One is an investor collective assembled by Swish Partners, a firm focused on women’s sports. The group has reportedly held discussions with the Clippers about potentially moving the Sparks to Steve Ballmer’s Intuit Dome once their Crypto.com Arena lease expires after 2029.

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Ballmer himself cannot purchase the franchise during his one-year NBA suspension following the Kawhi Leonard salary-cap circumvention scandal.

However, he reportedly remains interested in bringing the Sparks to Intuit Dome as a tenant. San Diego Padres owner Jose E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones, are another known bidding group.

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Walter is reportedly seeking $700 million for the franchise and its $150 million practice facility under construction in El Segundo. The valuation initially raised concerns among prospective buyers.

But the Golden State Valkyries’ reported $1 billion valuation has helped reshape expectations around WNBA franchise prices.

For now, Vanessa Bryant has removed herself from the conversation.