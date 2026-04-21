Anthony Edwards Admits Trying to Emulate Dwyane Wade’s Game: “Don’t Give a Damn”

The credit for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ nail-biting second half switcharound to tie the series with the Denver Nuggets might actually go to Dwyane Wade. Not Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. But the Miami Heat legend who retired in 2019 and often hypes Antman on his podcast. The respect is mutual as Edwards wasn’t just flexing his trick shots today. The Flash suddenly got name-dropped in Ant’s victory lap after Game 2.

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D-Wade, in fact, became the legendary inspiration behind the Timberwolves’ defensive measures that are a stark improvement since the Game 1 loss to Denver. “I just be watching Dwyane Wade clips. He was beating s— at the rim. So, I just be trying to beat s— at the rim, that’s all,” Edwards told reporters at the post-game podium.

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Besides a game-high 30 points, Anthony Edwards embodied D-Wade to create a highlight reel just from his chasedown blocks. One of his blocks came in the second quarter when he prevented the Nuggets from narrowed the Wolves’ 62-56 lead.

“Like, people come in the rim—if Rudy [Gobert] ain’t down there, I’m trying to beat that [stuff]. I don’t care who it is.” When a reporter pressed him on whether his sky-high leaps are a conscious decision or an automatic instinct, Edwards doubled down on his aggressive mentality. “I don’t give a damn. I’m trying to beat that s—,” he said

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None of that ‘damn’ was given to Tim Hardaway Jr. on his second block of the night. Ant missed a three, recovered, and chased down the Nuggets to block another shot, effectively preventing the Nuggets to widen their 79-82 lead. Almost no online sympathy was sent to Tim Hardaway Jr.’s way after he lost his balance and hit his head on the floor. Fans were more thrilled about Ant’s feat then care Hardaway was in pain. He apparently recovered quickly after a few tense moments (there was no contact, and it was not a foul).

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Almost everything was taken out of the D-Wade handbook. Antman was always an elite rim protector. By his admission, his explosive rim protection isn’t just a byproduct of athleticism, it’s a calculated homage to one of the greatest shot-blocking guards in basketball history.

The Dwyane Wade inspiration improved Anthony Edwards in just one game

The connection to Dwyane Wade is a high bar to set. In 2014, Wade set and remains the NBA’s all-time leader in blocks by a player 6’4″ or shorter, a record built on perfect timing and an elite second jump. Edwards, who stands at 6’4″, is showcasing that same rare ability to act as a secondary rim protector when Rudy Gobert is drawn out to the perimeter to shut down Nikola Jokic.

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By “beating [stuff] at the rim,” Edwards provides the Wolves with a safety net that has frustrated Denver’s slashing guards like Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. In Game 1, Ant repeatedly targeted Gordon in chasedown blocks but failed in most sequences.

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His defensive gaps in Game 1 were so glaring, Charles Barkley urged him to channel Michael Jordan. Instead, Ant drew inspiration from another shooting guard who grew up in the Michael Jordan of Chicago.

According to official NBA stats, Edwards has already tallied more blocks in this series than several starting centers in the postseason. Antman’s defensive rating has stayed consistent at 112.2 across three playoffs since 2024 despite dealing with a nagging knee injury this game.

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As the series shifts to Minneapolis, Edwards isn’t just content with being a scoring machine. He is actively reshaping his identity into a two-way force by channeling The Flash. It should be seen as a warning to his opponents who are making a trip to the rim; if you see number 5 down there, he’s going up.