Anthony Edwards Draws Michael Jordan Comparisons Yet Again After New Wolves Practice Photos Surface

Fierce confidence and trash-talking opponents at will are some of the personality traits that Michael Jordan and Anthony Edwards have in common. Amid the longstanding comparison, the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to develop and lead the franchise. During the off-season, he is already putting in the work, and his new look is what netizens are talking about.

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The Wolves posted photos of star guard Anthony Edwards with a fresh short haircut, sweating in a black “HONOR KING” training top in the team facility. The post already had over 2.3 million views and fan replies hyping the MJ resemblance. The new buzz cut once again tapped into long-standing NBA fan comparisons of Edwards’ athleticism and potential to Michael Jordan.

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Side-by-side headshots (popularized since around 2021) show matching jawlines, eye shape, nose structure, and overall facial structure. The recent short buzz cut intensifies this resemblance, making him look even more like early-career Jordan. This gave netizens another meme to the already running joke that ‘Ant is MJ’s son.’

Beyond looks, explosive athleticism, fadeaway jumpers, and defensive intensity are why Edwards is constantly compared with Michael Jordan. In fact, the Bulls legend also confirmed it to NBA insider Chris Broussard.

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“Then there’s the other one: of the game is similar and as great as Anthony Edwards is… As great as he will be, he’s not gonna be in a GOAT conversation, but stylistically? Well, I reached out to the GOAT today. Michael Jordan said there are similarities in their games; he agreed!”

Even legendary broadcaster Ahmad Rashad stated that Michael Jordan approved and applauded what the Timberwolves star is doing.

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“He said he loves his passion on both ends, that you have.” Rashad continued, “He said you need to continue improving on your game, accepting challenges, and thriving. He knows that you’re the type of person who has determination.”

Fans loved the haircut, which ties into Anthony Edwards-MJ lore

The netizens quickly got their creative juice flowing and used a split-face image merging Anthony Edwards’ features with a young Michael Jordan and captioned “Ant is slowly evolving into MJ” in response to Edwards’ fresh short haircut.

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Another comment was “My son looking more and more like me” paired with a GIF of Michael Jordan laughing while viewing a tablet. The GIF was from the famous docuseries The Last Dance. Fans continued the comparison and the jokes: “He looks just his father Michael Jeffrey Jordan there is no denying it.”

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While the facial resemblance exists, the ability to work hard is another factor. Even in the off-season, the Wolves star was already doing half-court shooting drills with new teammate LaMelo Ball. Edwards even emphasized that spending time together off-court helps teams exceed expectations. A major highlight is their upcoming trip to France to train with Rudy Gobert, which again showcases leadership.

An enthusiastic fan commented, “Season hasn’t even started and Ant’s already looking like he’s about to drop a casual 35 on somebody’s head.”

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Anthony Edwards is not the only superstar who underwent a makeover. In January 2026, Victor Wembanyama and his teammate Keldon Johnson shaved their heads together, linking the minimalist look to an intense, no-nonsense approach on the court. In the off-season, even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuted a clean buzz cut, completely shaving off his signature long braids for the first time in his prominent NBA career.

That’s why a fan wrote, “Everyone on the MJ gimmick lmao. Shai Ant Wemby.”

Even though the comparisons continue, Anthony Edwards ‘ attention remains on raising the Wolves to championship level.