Anthony Edwards, Kevin Garnett Share Moment That Delays Game as Timberwolves Legend Formally Mends Franchise Rift

It took 8 years for the franchise legend Kevin Garnett to come home. The Target Center was waiting for years to see its prodigal son come back, as there were previous ownership issues that cut deep wounds. Not just fans and the new ownership, but even current star Anthony Edwards was happy about KG’s presence. He was so elated that it even caused a game delay.

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“With the fifth pick in the 1995 NBA draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves select Kevin Garnett.” Along with the background score of ‘Ta Vẫn Yêu Người’ which is primarily a romantic Vietnamese ballad, but it is also used as a “thank you” or a declaration of support for athletes. This was right before the tip-off against the Pelicans, and the crowd never sat down. In fact, the former MVP even unknowingly caused a stop in the play.

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“Those are two hyper competitors, and we got to stop play, because Ant and KG was in on the court area.” Edwards, the current poster boy of the Timberwolves, was not dressed to play. He was on the bench, and when he saw Kevin Garnett sitting across from him, Ant-Man went straight to meet the franchise legend. They exchanged pleasantries and hugged, but they forgot for a few seconds that they were by the baseline. Thus, a stop in play. But the crowd didn’t care as they got a glimpse of arguably two of their greatest stars together.

This marked a new chapter for Kevin Garnett in his relationship with the franchise. Over the years, KG had stated that he had an informal agreement with then-owner Glen Taylor and the late Flip Saunders, who served as both GM and head coach. After his second stint with the franchise and subsequent retirement in 2016, KG was supposed to take a front-office role with the franchise. But Saunders’ untimely passing in October 2015 due to Hodgkin’s lymphoma changed everything.

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Garnett claimed that Taylor reneged on the offer, which left a bitter taste for the franchise legend. He publicly called out Taylor, saying, “I won’t forgive Glen for that,” and even went as far as calling him a “snake.” Amid this, the Big Ticket even refused to have his jersey #21 retired by the team. But things have changed under the new ownership of Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, as the Wolves legend was back for Fan Appreciation Night as the new Team Ambassador.

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New ownership also means newfound respect for Kevin Garnett. Next season, the Timberwolves are going to retire his number 21 jersey at Target Center, for which the date will be announced soon.

Kevin Garnett is ready to bury the feud

It took four years for the unanimous approval of the $1.5 billion takeover by Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. While the process was still on, KG was hoping for this process to be completed soon. In May 2024, Garnett gave his support for the new owners. “I f— with A-Rod and them, man. What they’ve built in Minnesota, the energy, and this team taking on [Anthony Edwards’s] personality bro, A-Rod and Marc built that s—, man.”

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This clarity of backing Rodriguez and Lore was even visible during the press release from last week. “I can’t wait to come home… Coming back for me is about what’s next. I’ve spent time with Marc and Alex, and you can feel the difference. The energy is real. The vision is real. They’re building something that lasts, with a team on the court that’s hungry to win. I’m excited to be back in the building with the fans. Minnesota, let’s go!”

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The excitement was visible for the fans also. He was waiting in the tunnel, and then he entered to a rousing applause. It was a perfect reception for the franchise legend, who made his first home game appearance since 2018.