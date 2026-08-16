Anthony Edwards Says He’s a Better Dunker Than Michael Jordan During His Philippines Tour

While Anthony Edwards is in Manila for Adidas’ Believe That Tour, he has successfully completed some sidequests. Photos with NBA lookalikes and a mock of Nike on a microphone were among the other highlights. But it also included dissing Michael Jordan.

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The Minnesota Timberwolves star was in the Philippines to unveil the AE 3. But the promotional event also included the Break the Stick Challenge (Dunk Edition). Anthony Edwards broke the stick for legendary dunkers like Julius Erving, Dominique Wilkins, Vince Carter, Blake Griffin, LeBron James, Aaron Gordon, and Zach LaVine.

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But between those names, he held firm on not breaking it for Michael Jordan and Ja Morant during the game. Giving his reasoning, Ant said, “Yeah, I’m better than you. I’m cool.” As Edwards did not break the stick, the host probed further if he truly believed he was a better dunker than MJ. The answer was a confident “Yeah.”

After the final name, the host again stated, “I didn’t think you’re gonna break Michael Jordan. I was expecting you not to break any.” But Edwards explained why he broke the stick for other stars. “No, no, no, Those guys, man. I don’t jump that high. Those guys, they be flying.”

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While Michael Jordan remains a 6x NBA champion and a legendary figure, let’s not forget he was a back-to-back Slam Dunk champion. That’s why some fans found it odd that Anthony Edwards held firm on MJ while breaking sticks for others.

But that’s the trademark confidence of the high-flying Timberwolves star, amid frequent Michael Jordan comparisons. It was last year when Anthony Edwards boldly stated he would have matched up with MJ if he had played during that era.

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“They going to hate me again when I say this, I already know. I would have been the guy that would like match up with MJ. I would have been that match up. That would have been me.”

Fierce confidence, not backing down from any challenger and trash-talking opponents, is why many draw comparisons between Michael Jordan and Anthony Edwards. That’s why fans loved the new short buzz cut from the Wolves star, as it gave netizens another meme to the already running joke that ‘Ant is MJ’s son.’

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Even Michael Jordan, on multiple occasions, has stated and liked Edwards’ play style. Previously legendary broadcaster Ahmad Rashad revealed what MJ had said to him about the Wolves star.

“He said he loves his passion on both ends, that you have. He said you need to continue improving on your game, accepting challenges, and thriving. He knows that you’re the type of person who has determination.”

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The confession in the Philippines of being a better dunker than MJ just adds another chapter in the basketball lore, where the two stars are compared.