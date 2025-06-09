Kobe Bryant’s Ex Teammate Reacts as Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Makes Surprising Connection

Few athletes blur the lines between sports quite like Manny Pacquiao. A legend, also the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, “Pac-Man” has long professed a love for another sport—no, it isn’t about the punches in it, but the jump and the hoops—basketball, which runs almost as deep as his mastery of the ring. Whether suiting up as a playing coach in the PBA or founding his league in the Philippines, Pacquiao’s affinity for hoops isn’t a celebrity side hobby, but it’s a cultural crossover rooted in passion and persistence of the adrenaline rush. But what is bringing him to the headlines now?

Pacquiao was seen yelling at a former NBA star while copying the trademark jump shot of the former NBA All-Star in a now-viral Instagram video posted by @courtsidebuzzig. He yelled out the name, “MICHAEL REDD!” Though for die-hard fans, the shout made sense right away. It was humorous. One-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Redd was well-known for his lefty jumper, which was sometimes underestimated in a time when flashier guards dominated. Now, Redd’s name was trending once more owing to a Filipino boxing champion.

The viral clip not only lit up Instagram, but it eventually made waves, and most striking of all, Redd himself found his way to connect. He replied to the post with “Honored!” It was simple, yet it was a nod to another sports legend. But the background of these people, as well as the surprising triangle they create with the late Kobe Bryant, runs far farther than a social media event.

Pacquiao, now 46, has always carried basketball close to his heart, even founding MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) in 2017. What drew attention to this viral post was how it included a player who was once known for his quiet excellence in the NBA. Spending most of his 12-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Redd shared All-Star and Olympic teams with Bryant—an experience he referred to as “transformational.”

For Pacquiao to invoke that name—Michael Redd—was no accident. It was a way of respect, not just to style but for substance. Redd has always been vocal about Kobe’s heroics, once calling him one of the best scorers in the sport. But one can also observe Redd’s solid career. Redd scored over 20 points per game during six consecutive seasons in his heyday prime, 2003-04 through 2008-09. In 2006, he even sank 45 against the Lakers; in a battle the year before, Bryant returned the favor as both players exceeded 30. Though rivals, they were Olympic teammates driven by Team USA’s golden mission of redeeming American basketball in 2008.

Redd’s revival via Manny Pacquiao and their shared respect

Michael Redd responded to the viral Pacquiao moment with a moving Instagram post, captioned: “When legends recognize.” He expressed deep appreciation for the shoutout, calling it humbling to receive love from “one of the greatest fighters and competitors of all time.” Redd underlined the mutual respect that cuts across sports and the tireless work required to succeed at the highest level. His message stressed a special connection among exceptional athletes in many different fields. “Much respect, champ,” he wrote, sealing the tribute that united the ring and the court.

Beyond this viral echo, the real story here is about legacy and recognition across sports. Redd, whose name hasn’t been in the NBA headlines for quite a long time, suddenly found his silky shooting style copied and revered by a global icon in another sport. That’s the power of respect across disciplines, especially for someone like Pacquiao, who is no stranger to greatness.

Redd’s Olympic run was about balance and filling duties on a squad loaded with stars like Bryant, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade, not only about threes. It is no accident that Redd’s pivotal moment occurred following Kobe’s departure from the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship, but their bond had always been great, filled with respect.

Manny Pacquiao’s basketball path—coaching Kia Sorento in the PBA, playing regularly, and starting his own league—has been a mirror image of the same mindset that made him an eight-division champion boxer. As he previously said, that crossover attitude has kept him in shape, but it also keeps him in touch with world sports culture. He argued GOATs (he sides with Jordan over Kobe), participated in pick-up games with NBA stars, and has helped bring a lesser-sung NBA name back into the spotlight by paying respect to the move that once rocked the court.