As Magic Johnson Stepped In for Deion Sanders, Wife Cookie Cheered for Daughter 2,400 Miles Away

Elisa Johnson’s leap into the fashion world wasn’t a random move—it had her dad’s fingerprints all over it. After all, when you’ve got Magic Johnson as your father, reaching out for business advice seems like the obvious first step. But this wasn’t just about family ties. Magic, who turned a modest $40 million NBA career into a business empire—with stakes in the LA Dodgers, Sparks, Commanders, and LAFC—has always been a symbol of calculated moves and long-term vision. So, Elisa is leaning on that legacy? It just made sense.

Still, things weren’t as simple as a phone call and a fat check. Elisa revealed, “My dad said he would help me as long as I had an actual business plan. He wasn’t going to just help me and give me the money without actually seeing everything laid out, top to bottom.” That’s exactly the kind of mentor Magic has always been. And just as her brand was making waves with her new jewelry line in Los Angeles—alongside her signature eyewear—there was one surprising detail: Magic wasn’t there.

Turns out, Magic had his own mission across the country. While his daughter made her mark in LA, he was in Florida pushing a cause close to his heart. As shared by LaVon Clack on Facebook, “Magic Johnson gave a wonderful speech today during the Sickle Cell Conference in Fort Lauderdale.” His appearance wasn’t just symbolic—he was actively working with the Sickle Cell Association of Kentuckiana, diving deep into advocacy. Then, Clack added more layers to the story.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to shake hands with a legend today who is in the process of championing Sickle Cell with the same tenacity as AIDS/HIV awareness.” The post also revealed a surprise twist—“Deion Sanders was supposed to be the speaker but had to cancel and Magic not only stepped in but he has already made a huge impact on the SC Community just by showing up and speaking out. We have a lot of information to bring back to SCD Warriors!”

via Imago January 4, 2025, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to Earvin Magic Johnson, legendary retired basketball player. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation s highest civilian honor and was awarded to 19 people Washington USA – ZUMAl312 20250104_znp_l312_054 Copyright: xAndrewxLeydenx

Still, even though he missed the LA launch, Magic wasn’t entirely absent from the celebration. And of course, Cookie Johnson made sure their daughter felt the family support.

‘Magic father’ is proud of daughter Elisa Johnson

Magic Johnson’s daughter, Elisa, has taken all that glitz and glam from growing up in the spotlight and channeled it into a fashion-forward hustle of her own. From influencer to businesswoman to full-blown designer, she’s been building a path that looks a lot like the world she was raised in—only this time, it’s through her own lens. And when her latest pop-up dropped in L.A., Magic may not have been in the room, but he definitely showed up with his support.

In fact, he headed straight to Instagram to make sure the world knew just how proud he was. “My amazing daughter Elisa had a wonderful pop-up today in Los Angeles! She introduced her beautiful new @elisajohnson.co jewelry line and showcased her @elisajohnson.co eyewear.🤩” he wrote, alongside a heartwarming snap of Cookie and Elisa. “I love this picture of mom (Cookie) with daughter (Elisa). 😍 Elisa is quite the entrepreneur and we are so proud of her!”

And there’s a lot to be proud of. Just a month ago, Elisa hit the 4th anniversary of her eyewear brand—but she wasn’t stopping there. With the same sleek, bold minimalism that made her glasses pop, she launched her jewelry line.

No surprise then, Magic circled back to Instagram to give her flowers again. “I am so incredibly proud of my beautiful daughter @elisajohnson! She just launched Elisa Johnson Jewelry available now at @elisajohnson.co.” From proud dad to full-blown hype man, Magic’s celebrating every move she makes—and loving every second of it.