Ayesha Curry and Gabrielle Union Share Sweet Moments Miles Apart as New Business Update Hits American Stores

While Dwyane Wade and Stephen Curry have deep respect for each other, their respective spouses have taken their relationship one step further. Gabrielle Union and Ayesha Curry have developed a very close bond over time. The pair are commonly going out together, supporting each other’s business ventures, and also offering relationship advice (which is sometimes controversial). Also, recent addition to that list are sweet surprise gifts, like the one Union recently received from Mrs Curry.

This wasn’t just a random gesture from Ayesha. The mother of four, through her brand Sweet July, recently teamed up with Roselle Lim for a YA fantasy novel, Celestial Banquets. The novel marks Lim’s debut in this genre and represents both her and Curry’s love for cooking. “Celestial Banquet is a magical and delectable adventure through a culinary landscape rich in East Asian tradition. It is also a very real look at family, home, and how food ties into both, with an empowered and resilient teen girl at the center. Equal parts action-packed and heartfelt, I cannot wait for readers to devour it,” Ayesha Curry was quoted as saying about the book.

And of course, Ayesha celebrated this occasion with a special gift for her close friend, Gabrielle Union. Union took to Instagram to share a picture of the newly released book along with a pack of Sweet Morning Tea, tagging both Ayesha and Sweet July as a nod of appreciation for this special gesture. That’s true friendship goals!

For those who aren’t aware, Sweet July is a lifestyle brand founded by Ayesha Curry that offers everything from home essentials to wellness teas, skincare, and even a publishing imprint. Her lifestyle magazine presents different narratives and addresses concerns on various topics. The book is already available at stores for purchase. And Mrs Curry is managing all this while recently being on vacation with a special someone.

With Stephen Curry busy at his yearly golf event in the offseason, Ayesha jetted off for a sun-soaked getaway with her oldest friend, Sheraine Robinson. Sheraine and Ayesha have been friends since the days when neither of them could barely speak. The Toronto-based entrepreneur is recognizable to the Curry fam’s fans as their acclaimed stylist.

But it was Ayesha’s other friend, Union, who once gave very controversial advice to her, one she regrets giving till today.

What was the wrong advice that Gabrielle Union gave to Ayesha and Stephen Curry?

The Bring It On actress has seen her fair share of celebrity romance, which isn’t as flawless as it appears on screens and social media. The actress herself shared how tumultuous a relationship can get at times, something which isn’t shown on social media or public forums. Perhaps this is why Union gave Ayesha some advice, which the mother of four called ‘sisterly.’

While Union’s efforts came from a good heart, they didn’t turn out right. The actress felt that Curry and Ayesha’s relationship didn’t have the potential to last at first. So, she suggested they break up. Dang!

In an IG Live back in 2020, the actress shared the story with her followers. “‘You should just break up now and have s– with other people. I used different language, but is that not what I told y’all both?” the 52-year-old revealed. But now, Union takes comfort in knowing that the two didn’t take her advice.

The Golden State Warriors’ Superstar and Ayesha met as teenagers in a North Carolina church group and fell in love. They went on to get married in 2011. The two share four children: two daughters, Riley and Ryan, and two sons, Canon and Caius Chai. The couple, who have been together for more than two decades now, and are still going strong, something which Union found unbelievably surprising.

“Listen, you guys are unicorns. There are very few people that I’ve met who have been consistent. I mean, I’ve known you guys well over a decade. And when people are like, ‘Are (Ayesha and Stephen) really – are they real?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, they’re some of the only people that I’ve met who have been consistent…’ “The wife of the Miami Heat legend later admitted. In a world where long-term relationships and commitment have almost become a stuff of myth, Stephen and Ayesha’s story shines as a beacon of hope for people who still believe in old-school romance.