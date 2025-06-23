Backing Kevin Durant’s Trade, Ex-NBA Champ Calls Out Houston’s Missing Piece That’s Finally Fixed

In a league where legacy often overshadows pure impact, few voices carry the weight of both experience and championship insight like Iman Shumpert. A 2016 NBA champion and respected defender, Shumpert spent a decade going toe-to-toe with the game’s elite—LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry—earning firsthand knowledge of what separates the greats from the legends. So when he weighed in on Kevin Durant’s move to the Houston Rockets, the basketball world took notice.

Kevin Durant, two-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star, isn’t new to shaking up team dynamics. But his recent trade to the Houston Rockets, finalised just ahead of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, is perhaps one of the most strategic he has yet. With the Suns shipping him for a package centered around Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and future draft capital, Houston didn’t just clinch a superstar; they filled the one gap that had subtly haunted them: playoff poise. Shumpert’s commentary came not as mere praise but more about what KD solves for his new franchise.

Known for speaking his mind on all things NBA, Shumpert said bluntly, “I think that he just teaches them boys.” He also dropped, “Coming into those playoffs, there were a lot of times that you found the Rockets just sort of deer-in-headlights… game slipping away from them, and they don’t even notice.” To Shump, Durant is more than just a scorer. As Iman continued to speak on the latest Rockets move, he highlighted how Durant balances things out.

A high-IQ, matchup-proof weapon who, in Iman’s words, “makes you not worry about the first round” because he’s already thinking about going toe-to-toe with the Western Conference’s elite in the second and third. The Houston Rockets failed in the playoffs last year due to a lack of confidence, despite having a strong regular season. They lacked a proven closer, even with size, speed, and depth. And now? “I like my chances,” Shumpert said. “If we can figure out some way to get him the ball in the right places… I like Kevin Durant swinging against any heavy-heavy-heavy hitter at the end of the game.”

Durant’s trade has multiple views, but he has impressive stats, too. Averaging 26.6 points per game and a true shooting percentage above 64% in 2024–25. But Houston desperately required quiet dominance and the ability to function in close quarters and clutch moments. And as praise showers now, a few days back, Shumpert had his doubts about KD, whether it is worth it given his age and the growing competitive environment of the NBA.

Shumpert Once Doubted the Market for Kevin Durant; Now He Sees a Perfect Fit

Before the Rockets pulled off the blockbuster with KD, Shumpert had his doubts. Speaking to Dan Patrick’s show earlier this month, the former Cavs guard openly questioned Durant’s market value. “You’re talking about a 36-year-old. You’re talking about somebody that has had to suffer an injury that, you know, it takes a little while to come back from. When you have a major injury, you start talking about your age,” he said, pointing to age, injury history, and Phoenix’s postseason failure as legitimate concerns, but things seem to have changed now.

Even though Durant averaged 26.6 points, shot 52%, and was very efficient from the outside, he couldn’t lift the Suns above mediocrity. This is why front offices were hesitant to give up rookies for a short time. But with Ime Udoka as HC, Houston had to flip the script. They didn’t give up their cornerstone pieces, like Alperen Şengün or Amen Thompson. Instead, they got Durant without gutting the future, which is a trade Shumpert now praises as a “win-now move” that also preserves continuity.

via Imago Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“There’s a lot of teams that, though they want to win now, they also want the longevity of saying, ‘We have a core group that can stay together, that can grow together.'” Iman then told the show. “And I don’t know how much at this age you can expect growth from a Kevin Durant,” he had said. The Rockets, who already have one of the best defensive squads in the NBA, can anticipate something even better in the next season, as even Shumpert took back his doubts on KD.

From being skeptical of Kevin Durant’s market value to endorsing him as the right fit, Shumpert’s shift mirrors the league’s recalibration. When placed in the right context among athletic youth, system familiarity, and limited offensive pressure, Durant promises to become less of a gamble and a more calculated bet on winning it all. As Houston didn’t just take a chance on KD, they set the table for him to succeed and guide them with his experience.