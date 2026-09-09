“Bad Look”: NBA Champion Calls Out Glen Davis for Dragging Gilbert Arenas, Tony Allen & More After 17-Month Jail Time

Court records of the NBA’s health care fraud case made it clear that it was one of the strangest in the sport. In 2016, claims for root canals on the same six teeth were submitted on April 30, 2016, followed by claims for crowns on those same teeth 11 days later. A lot has happened since then, and now, the details surrounding the case are about to matter again.

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Glen “Big Baby” Davis is back home after serving 17 months in federal prison. But his return to the spotlight has brought another wave of controversy. The former Boston Celtics forward recently opened up about the NBA’s health insurance fraud case and named several former players while discussing the federal investigation.

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He named-dropped Kendrick Perkins, Tony Allen, and Gilbert Arenas, among other high-profile names. Some of the former stars even fired back at Big Baby and his accusations. Now, the 2006 Miami Heat champion, Jason Williams, a.k.a. “White Chocolate,” is questioning why Davis chose to go that route.

“I think that’s a bad look for Big Baby the way he went about that, you know, telling on people and s— like that,” Williams said on his podcast, Hoopin’ N Hollerin‘. “Yeah. It doesn’t really make no sense. Yeah. What good is it doing now telling on people? And those people, like I said, if they were guilty, they would have been in trouble, too, is what I’m thinking.”

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The controversy comes shortly after Davis’ release from federal prison. He walked free on March 12, 2026, after serving 17 months of a 40-month sentence. He was originally sentenced in May 2024, after a jury found him guilty in November 2023 of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

Davis was one of 18 former NBA players indicted in October 2021 as part of a larger scheme involving fraudulent claims against the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. A superseding indictment filed the following year put the scheme at more than $5 million in fraudulent claims over several years. Prosecutors said former NBA guard Terrence Williams orchestrated the scheme and received a 10-year sentence, the longest in the case.

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Big Baby himself submitted about $132,000 in fraudulent claims, prosecutors said. One claim involved $27,200 in dental work that authorities determined had not taken place, after geolocation and travel records showed that he was in Nevada and traveled to Paris that same day. At his sentencing, Davis asked Judge Valerie E. Caproni for another chance. He described how difficult life had become after his NBA career ended and acknowledged that he had lost his direction.

“When I lost basketball, I lost myself,” Davis told the judge. “I ask you, your honor, to help me get back to who I am.”

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The court ultimately sentenced him to 40 months in prison, $80,000 in restitution, and three years of supervised release. He served less than half of his original sentence before his release in March 2026. Now, however, his comments about other former NBA players have created a new chapter in the story.

Williams’ comments put the focus back on Davis’ recent podcast appearance. He claimed that several former NBA players had been investigated or subpoenaed. Davis’s comments are allegations as of now, and there is no public evidence establishing that the uncharged players he named were involved in the scheme.

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“There was a lot of people got investigated. You know, Kendrick Perkins, right? You see him on ESPN. Tony Allen, he was literally the third person on the indictment. Fourth person on the indictment with his wife, you know what I mean? Like, he’s not walking in jail. Darius Miles, he’s not walking in jail,” Davis said during an appearance on the Locked In with Ian Bick podcast.

But Allen wasn’t new to the case Davis is now describing. Court records show Allen, Davis, and a third former player, Anthony Wroten, had submitted nearly identical claims of their own, root canals on the same six teeth, filed within days of each other.

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He continued and accused other former players. “Your favorite podcasts, people you see on different podcasts. Matt Barnes, Stephen Jack (son), all those people were investigated. Gilbert Arenas, Corey Maggette, Cuttino Mobley – thousands of NBA players were investigated. They just let some of them go to jail.”

Several former players pushed back against Davis’s claims. Barnes very clearly stated he was never investigated and warned Big Baby, “Don’t try & drag me into that bulls—.”

Stephen Jackson and Gilbert Arenas too denied any wrongdoing. In fact, other former NBA stars J.R. Smith and Festus Ezeli clowned Davis’ statement.

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On September 8, former All-Star Joe Johnson weighed in on the NightCap show. “Don’t start naming these cats,” Johnson said. “Let it go, the damage’s done here. You already done your time; why you try to throw somebody else under the bus?”

Johnson added that nobody outside those walls really knows what the 17 months did to Davis, “but man, it’s just certain things that you don’t do.”