A lifetime NBA ban once threatened to end Micheal Ray Richardson’s basketball journey—but instead, it sparked a career revival that outlasted even LeBron James. Richardson was once a rising force in the NBA—a four-time All-Star known for his flashy playmaking and lockdown defense, leading the league in steals three times and assists once. But in 1986, his career took a sharp turn when he became the first active player to be banned for life under the NBA’s dr–g policy. Just like that, the league door closed. But here’s where his story takes a surprising twist.

Richardson didn’t fight to come back right away. He had the option to apply to be reinstated in 1988. In fact, during his second season playing abroad, the Philadelphia 76ers offered him a hefty $800,000 to fill in for injured point guard Johnny Dawkins. But Richardson had tasted a different lifestyle—one with less pressure, fewer games, and more time to just breathe. He asked for a two-year deal instead of a quick fix, and when the Sixers said no, he politely declined. That’s when things really took off.

From Italy and Croatia to Israel and France, Richardson built an impressive career. He didn’t just show up—he dominated. In 1990, he led his team to the FIBA European Winners’ Cup title as the top scorer. He also racked up a French championship, two Italian Cups, and a Croatian Cup. Add seven All-Star appearances in Europe to that resume, and it’s clear he wasn’t just coasting.

“I had a good NBA career, but it should’ve been longer. Playing overseas was a lot better for me because I was only playing one game a week. [In the] NBA, I’m playing four or five games per week. I was able to play until I was 46 and I was averaging about 33 minutes per game,” he said in an article by Andscape. That slower schedule didn’t just extend his career—it allowed him to thrive in ways the NBA grind never could.

And thrive he did. In Italy, he helped Virtus Bologna bring home two Italian Cups and a Cup Winners’ Cup. Micheal Ray Richardson’s journey proves that sometimes walking away from the biggest stage doesn’t mean giving up—it can mean rewriting the rules entirely. While LeBron may dominate headlines, Richardson quietly set a standard for longevity that deserves just as much respect. And let’s forget the allegations that King James has faced for his longevity.

Does LeBron James annually spend $1.5 million on his body?

Let’s face it—when you think of longevity in basketball, LeBron James is likely the first name that pops into your head. At 40 years old, he’s still putting on a show night after night, and the man doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon. Towering at 6’9″ and weighing in at around 250 pounds, Bron’s physique alone gives him a major edge. But maintaining that kind of physical shape? That doesn’t just happen on its own—it takes serious commitment, effort, and yes, a lot of investment.

Over the years, fans and experts alike have tossed around the claim that LeBron spends a jaw-dropping $1.5 million a year on his body. Things like cryotherapy sessions, hyperbaric oxygen chambers, and red light therapy are often linked to his routine. Still, none of these details have been officially confirmed. In Netflix’s Starting 5, LeBron finally addressed the chatter.

“I’ve heard this crazy notion about how much money I spend on my body per year, and I kind of just chuckle,” he said. While keeping the real number under wraps, he made it clear—his edge comes from consistent time and effort, not just money. In the end, that’s what makes his approach so powerful—it’s not about the price tag, but the discipline behind the scenes. And nothing to take away from Micheal Ray Richardson, but there’s something special about King James playing in his 40s with a hectic NBA schedule.