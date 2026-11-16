Baron Davis Draws Hard Line Against Sister as California Home Dispute Deepens In Court

The situation has gone out of bounds. Former two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis is asking a California court to draw a clear legal boundary in his increasingly bitter dispute with his sister, Lissa Davis. At the center of the lawsuit is a Northridge home that Lissa claims her brother promised to buy for her nearly two decades ago. But Baron’s latest court filing challenges the argument.

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It argues that an alleged verbal promise cannot establish ownership of real estate.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Davis’s attorneys have filed a motion seeking to have Lissa’s lawsuit dismissed. Their primary argument is that the alleged promise involving the transfer of real estate must be in writing to be enforceable.

The defense is also challenging Lissa’s argument that their family relationship created a special obligation for Baron to disclose his intentions regarding the property. His attorneys made their position clear in the filing:

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“A familial relationship of trust, without more, is not a fiduciary or transactional relationship giving rise to a duty to disclose.”

The argument puts two questions at the center of the case:

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Whether Lissa can enforce an alleged promise without a written agreement and whether the siblings’ relationship creates any additional legal responsibility. Baron Davis is effectively seeking dismissal with prejudice, which would prevent Lissa from bringing the same claims again.

Lissa filed her lawsuit in July 2026, alleging that her brother had promised her ownership of the Northridge property after she experienced a medical emergency in 2008. According to her complaint, she was facing financial difficulties following the birth of her son when she turned to Baron for help.

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She claims he encouraged her to sell her existing home and purchase another property for her, but insisted that the title remain in his name for “tax purposes.” Lissa alleges that he assured her the house would still be hers. She and her husband subsequently moved in and spent years maintaining and renovating the residence.

The arrangement allegedly came apart in Jan. 2026. Lissa learned through a real estate agent that Baron had listed the property for sale without informing her beforehand.

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The dispute is now moving beyond the question of whose name appears on the deed. While Baron’s defense relies on the absence of a written agreement, Lissa’s legal team could keep the lawsuit alive. They can argue that her actions over the years created grounds for an exception to the usual writing requirement.

The former can allow a court to consider whether someone reasonably relied on a promise to their loss. (in certain circumstances)

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Lissa’s allegations about selling her previous home and investing her savings in renovations could therefore become important. Her side may argue that she made significant financial decisions based on Baron’s alleged assurances. Rather than simply occupying a property that legally belonged to him.

However, those claims have not been established in court.

Baron and his sisters, Lissa and Toi, grew up in South Central Los Angeles. Their maternal grandparents, Lela and Luke Nicholson, raised them. Their shared upbringing now stands in sharp contrast. Legal arguments are being exchanged over a property that Lissa says was meant to be hers.

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Baron has otherwise remained publicly silent about the lawsuit. Beyond his attorneys’ recent filings, he has not personally addressed the dispute in public interviews or on social media.

The next significant development is expected in February 2027. The judge is scheduled to hear arguments on Baron’s motion to dismiss.