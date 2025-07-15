Baron Davis’ Legal Threat to Carmelo Anthony Over La La Incident Leaves Ex-Teammate Speechless

You know it’s real when NBA security braces for a post-game ambush. No wonder the 2013 confrontation between Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Garnett became instant NBA folklore. It wasn’t just about two All-Stars jawing during a tight 102-96 Celtics win—it was the ripple effect triggered by Garnett’s infamous trash talk and Anthony’s stormy reaction afterward that truly set this feud apart. While Garnett had developed a reputation for legendary verbal warfare—once making even his own teammates cry—this night at Madison Square Garden ventured even further.

The alleged insult reportedly targeting Anthony’s then-wife, La La, sent Melo over the edge. The media ran wild, fans speculated endlessly, and Anthony himself later revealed, “At that moment, he (KG) crossed the line.” No wonder the altercation didn’t end at the buzzer; Melo’s rage spilled over as he waited for Garnett by the Celtics’ team bus. A situation so tense that it resulted in a one-game suspension for Anthony and a nearly $176,700 hit to his salary. Yet, what happened next would become the stuff of locker room legend.

During a recent conversation on the Podcast P With Paul George, Baron Davis recalled Carmelo Anthony being all fumed up while waiting near the Celtics’ bus. But it had been around 45 minutes since they had been waiting on the spot. “I guess KG caught wind that, it was cracking like that. So, they was gonna take a little extra time trying to figure out how they gonna wait. Melo’s still out there tripping… He’s not leaving. And I’m doing this. Cause my back hurt. And I’m like, damn. I’m like, woo. Let’s catch him in LA. Let’s pull up on him in the summer or something,” Davis hilariously recollected before highlighting how it would have gone to the courts.

As it turns out, Davis was not exaggerating about his back pain. “My back was so f—– up. If he would have said, ay watch out, bro… I would’ve been like… (reflecting excruciating back pain from one touch). I would have sued Melo, Shump.” Following his comments, Iman Shumpert could not help but respond in the comment section. Seemingly left speechless by the anecdote, Shumpert reacted with a series of laughing emojis.

Well, there is no denying that it was quite an incident, as one of Melo’s own ex-teammates has admitted Anthony was completely out of character than what he usually is back then. “I’ve been knowing him forever,” Gay said of Anthony. “All you see Melo smiling, having fun, ’cause it (basketball) is like the easiest part of his life at this point. I’ve never seen you get out of your character like that. I’ve never seen that.” But that one out-of-character day of Melo could have landed him in legal trouble, had Davis not kept his calm.

Kevin Garnett’s explanation of the alleged controversial comments about Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife

For NBA fans, some rumors take on a life of their own, and one of the wildest has to be the infamous Honey Nut Cheerios moment involving Kevin Garnett and Carmelo Anthony. You’ve probably heard the tale: during a heated 2013 Celtics–Knicks showdown at Madison Square Garden, Garnett allegedly crossed the line by saying that Melo’s then-wife, La La, tasted like Honey Nut Cheerios.

Sounds outrageous, right? Well, around a decade of internet whispers and locker room lore, Garnett finally put that story to rest in 2021. Speaking to GQ, the Hall of Famer firmly denied the claim, saying, “I’ve never said anything about anyone’s family. I’ve never said anything to Melo about La La. I’m a Frosted Flakes man. I’m not a Honey Nut Cheerios guy. I never knew where that came from. Let me clear that up.”

Turns out, La La had already addressed the rumor years ago in her 2014 book The Love Playbook. “Kevin Garnett in fact had never said that I tasted like Honey Nut Cheerios,” she wrote, adding, “I wanted to set the record straight for good.” No matter the real verbal exchange, there’s no denying this remains one of the most controversial clashes in NBA history. Fortunately, the outcome did not turn out to be as bad as things could have potentially escalated. Luckily for Carmelo Anthony, he got saved from Baron Davis’ seemingly hilarious legal action for his back issue.