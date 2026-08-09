Basketball Hall of Famer Dick Vitale Issues Health Update After 5th Cancer Diagnosis

Beloved ESPN college basketball analyst and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dick Vitale had some personal news that was sure to affect millions of hoops fans across the globe. The 87-year-old announced in April, earlier this year, that he was diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time…

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Fortunately, Vitale, affectionately known as Dickie V, is on his way to becoming cancer-free for the fifth time. The veteran, who was first diagnosed in 2021 with a life-threatening condition, highlighted his encouraging progress report on X.

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“Just received good news from my oncologist that my bloodwork results were very good,” Vitale posted on social media. “I keep 🙏🙏🙏 [praying] that the Immuno Therapy treatments are very effective in wiping out the cancer.”

Word spread fast, and the relief was immediate in the comments of his post, which garnered nearly 500,000 views. ESPN wasted no time celebrating its very own. The network also shared the news of its legend’s progress, and Vitale reposted it, adding a characteristically buoyant line about how he was feeling.

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“Had exams Today & results were very positive ! it continues 87 but I feel like 47 !” Vitale wrote.

Having previously beaten melanoma, lymphoma, vocal cord cancer, and lymph node cancer, Vitale is currently undergoing immunotherapy treatments after doctors discovered melanoma in his lung and liver cavity.

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Vitale’s long health battle began in 2021 when he was first diagnosed with melanoma, followed shortly by a lymphoma diagnosis. After successfully beating both and being declared cancer-free in July 2023, he learned he had vocal cord cancer.

In 2024, doctors discovered lymph node cancer, which required surgery and extensive recovery that temporarily sidelined his broadcasting career. But when his fifth diagnosis was discovered during routine PET and CAT scans in April 2026, Vitale remained characteristically determined.

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“I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma. I’ve beaten vocal-cord cancer. I’ve beaten lymph-node cancer. I’m 4 for 4 and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it 5 for 5.”

Vitale still managed to make Charles Barkley‘s dream come true by calling his first March Madness game with him, right before his fifth diagnosis. For years, Vitale’s doctors have advised him to ease up on his basketball schedule to rest his vocal cords. When Chuck asked him about it, the veteran had a straight answer.

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“Dude, I’d die if I didn’t cover college basketball,” Barkley later narrated what Vitale told him.

Throughout his long tenure at ESPN, where he has been a fixture since the network’s launch in 1979, Vitale has become equally famous for his tireless advocacy in the fight against cancer.

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A close friend of the late Jim Valvano, Vitale was awarded the prestigious Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2022 ESPYs. Over the decades, Vitale has personally helped raise over $125 million for pediatric cancer research through The V Foundation for Cancer Research and his annual Sarasota gala.

While Vitale made selective appearances on ESPN broadcasts last season, he has not yet announced a timeline for his return to the sidelines for the upcoming college basketball campaign. One thing is for sure, though. He isn’t going to give up…

12-year-old Vitale faced a harsh reality about life that has stayed with him forever

Dick Vitale used to play baseball as a young boy. He was pretty good at it as well. But… he is blind in his left eye. He was only a toddler when he claims to have stuck a pencil in his eye. It led to a bad infection that cost him his vision. He was often bullied for his wandering eye, but it didn’t get to him until that one day.

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“He don’t know where he’s throwing!” a dad shouted from the stand during a kids’ baseball game. “Hey kid, can you even see the plate?”

Dickie V didn’t react in the moment but went home, stared in the mirror, and cried for hours. His mother, Mae, then walked into the room and left him with a piece of advice that didn’t just allow Vitale to overcome a physical disability fear, but 70 years later still helps him push through different forms of cancer.

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“Don’t let them get to you,” Mae told him. “You got spirit, you got talent, you got drive, you’re gonna be somebody. This is America, Richie. You can be whatever you want.”

Much later in life, Vitale got a job on television, and again, he was really good at it. But one fine day, the receptionist at ESPN’s Bristol studio told him that a viewer had been calling in and complaining about his eye.

“It was like a knife went through me,” Vitale recalled, who tried to quit, but his bosses talked him out of it.

Dickie V wanted to fix this problem once and for all and approached a surgeon in 1984. The medical expert was confident he could fix his left eye, which was crooked, but that surgery also involved operating on his right eye.

Vitale’s wife, Lorraine, insisted that the operation wasn’t needed, but the basketball legend decided it was worth the risk, signed a liability waiver, and went ahead with the procedure.

It was successful, and even though that was one of the first of many health risks Vitale faced, he turned his lifelong fear into his greatest strength.

“Awwww, c’moooon ref, that’s a fooouuuuul! I got one eye, and I can see thaaaaaat!” Vitale lightheartedly said in subsequent broadcasts.

The legendary broadcaster continues to radiate infectious optimism and enthusiasm, reassuring his followers that he feels far younger than his 87 years would suggest. And after his latest update, fans are positive they’ll hear Dickie V’s vibrant energy calling games soon!