Basketball Legend Who Rejected NBA Teams to Fulfill Wife’s Commitment Dies at 88

In 1961, walking away from the National Basketball Association was considered unthinkable. One collegiate scoring sensation had contract offers on the table from the Los Angeles Lakers and Cincinnati Royals, but chose to walk a more unconventional path in pursuit of a shared dream with his wife.

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That player was Hubert Ausbie, who passed away on November 8, 2026, at the age of 88. Ausbie was a college star at Philander Smith University. Instead of playing in the NBA, he suited up for the Harlem Globetrotters, creating a legacy unlike any other.

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“It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of Hubert “Geese” Ausbie, one of the most influential and remarkable players in Harlem Globetrotter history,” the team said in a post on Instagram.

“‘Geese’ exemplified everything the Globetrotters are known and recognized for, and he set the standard that our stars live by today.”

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When he graduated from college, Ausbie was one of the most sought-after prospects. During his final season at Philander Smith, he averaged 30ppg, ranked just behind NBA legends Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor, who averaged 33.7ppg and 30.3ppg, respectively.

Rejecting the NBA, Hubert and his wife, Awilda, wanted him to join the Globetrotters. He and Awilda mailed countless letters to the team in hopes of getting a tryout, and they finally succeeded.

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In 1961, Ausbie was given a spot on the team after trying out among more than 500 other players. He made his debut that very year. Over a career spanning 24 years, between 1961 and 1985, Ausbie, fondly called “Geese” combined showmanship with his desire to improve the community.

One of his favorite moves was to enter the crowd, take a lady’s purse, and make her dance with him. In a 2008 profile by The Oklahoman, he recalled one such incident.

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“I had a routine I did with the Globetrotters. I would go up in the stands, and I would get a lady’s purse and have her come down on the court and dance.”

“This particular time, we were going down South, and it was kind of bad out there. My wife, she told me, ‘Honey, please be careful.’ I said, ‘OK, I’ll be careful.'”

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“My teammates told me, ‘Whatever you do, Geese, don’t you get no lady’s purse.’ I said, ‘OK, I won’t.’ And what did I do? I go in the stands and get this white lady’s purse and call her down on the floor and we dance.”

When the cops came, Ausbie thought it was all over for him. Upon being asked where number 35 was, all of his teammates pointed to him. Luckily, they loved the bit, and “Geese” didn’t get into any trouble.

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Beyond his showmanship, Ausbie was well-known for his efforts to bring the community together. While playing in the Civil Rights era of the 1960s, Ausbie routinely tried to bring people together by involving a diverse audience in his various gags.

Additionally, he routinely made appearances at hospitals, visiting injured soldiers and children who were recovering.

Following his retirement as a full-time player in 1985, Ausbie was fully invested in helping keep the youth drug-free. He did so through a travelling museum showcase, using his Globetrotters memorabilia to mesmerize kids before sharing his message.

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Using the Globetrotters’ legacy, Ausbie promoted healthy living and making positive choices. He also served on the advisory board for the National Youth Sports Program. “Geese” used his expertise to help shape the curriculum.

Ausbie returned as head coach for the Globetrotters in 1995. He was later inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. In January 2017, his number 35 jersey was retired by the Globetrotters.

Hubert ‘Geese’ Ausbie may have turned down the NBA, but he built a legacy few could replicate. For 24 years, he entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters, while continuing to use his platform to bring communities together and guide younger generations.

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His No. 35 jersey retirement was a fitting recognition of a career that went far beyond the basketball court. The Globetrotters have lost one of their most influential figures. However, the joy and inspiration he brought to generations of fans will remain part of the team’s legacy forever.