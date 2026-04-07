“Be Careful”: Mychal Thompson Says 35YO WWE Star ‘Cursed’ Laker Following Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Injury

“You are cursed”: This is probably the most feared phrase in the WWE storylines. But lately, the chilling warning feels less like scripted drama and more like an eerie reality creeping into the LA Lakers’ season. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves injured late in the season and the team’s postseason hopes suddenly derailing, the frustration has turned into speculation. That’s when the Lakers’ legend Mychal Thompson floated an interesting theory.

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In March, the Purple & Gold dominated the league with a 15-2 record and an average of 121.9 points, locking up their postseason berth powered by Doncic’s 600-point month. It looked as if the team was looking to win it all. Suddenly, overnight, everything changed when their backcourt stars, Luka and Reaves, were injured on the same night. The team ruled them out indefinitely with barely 10 days left for the postseason. It was a totally unfortunate turn of events, and while Laker Nation pondered over the first defeat since the duo’s absence, Lakers legend 2x NBA Champ Mychal Thompson dropped his two cents. The 71-year-old wrote:

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“Ya no…the way things hav gone for the Lakers the last week…I’m beginning to think Dan Hausen put a CURSE on the Lakers…Dan Hausen…Google him…But be careful… Don’t let him put a curse on YOU,” via his X handle.

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For those who are wondering, Danhausen is the latest addition to the WWE storyline, and the 35-year-old has turned out to be an immediate success after audience reaction fell flat on his opening night. Strangely, he made his RAW debut in March! Painted like a horror movie ghoul and branding himself “very nice, very evil”, Danhausen thrives on placing theatrical curses on his opponents, at least in his storyline.

At one point, he mistakenly cursed a ref instead of The Miz and reversed it. And later, internet sensation IShowSpeed also found himself cursed after he refused to comply with Danhausen’s demand, which was to reveal his YouTube password. It further added substance to the growing myth surrounding the theatrics.

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With injuries piling up in the Lakers’ fold, Mychal Thompson linked the team’s struggles to one of Danhausen’s curses, raising questions about whether the Lakers can turn things around.

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Can Luka Doncic & Co. reverse the Danhausen curse?

Following the disappointing injuries, the Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks without their backcourt stars. Although the Mavs, led by Cooper Flagg, showed signs of greatness, they often found themselves on the losing end with a 24-53 record. The problem was a clear lack of depth.

However, it wasn’t the case against the shorthanded Lakers. Despite LeBron James‘ 30 points and 15 assists, the team couldn’t withstand Flag’s 45-pointer with 8 rebounds and 9 assists. This time, blame the Lakers’ lack of depth, and the game offered a glimpse of what is to come.

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And that’s really where things start to get tricky for the Lakers. With both Doncic and Reaves out, this isn’t just about missing points. It’s about reshaping the entire backcourt.

In the backcourt, the Lakers will likely turn to a mix of Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard to steady things. Smart brings defense, toughness, and some playmaking, while Kennard gives them much-needed shooting. He’s been over 40% from three in recent seasons, so spacing the floor becomes his biggest role.

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From there, expect younger players like Dalton Knecht and Kobe Bufkin to step into bigger minutes. Knecht adds scoring punch off the bench, while Bufkin can help with ball-handling duties.

Still, let’s be real, none of these players can truly replace what Doncic and Reaves bring. So instead of relying on one guy, the Lakers will probably have to spread the responsibility around. That likely means more offensive pressure on LeBron James, along with Rui Hachimura stepping up as a secondary scoring option to help fill the gap.

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Currently, Luka Doncic has flown back to Europe for special treatment to recover from his hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves will remain sidelined for several weeks, dealing with a Grade 2 oblique strain.

So now, the conversation naturally shifts to one thing: can they hold their spot in the standings?

Right now, the Lakers sit at 50-28, holding the 4th seed in the Western Conference. But they’re not exactly comfortable. The Houston Rockets are right behind at 49-29, just one game back, while the Minnesota Timberwolves sit at 46-32, still within striking distance.

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What this means is simple — the margin for error is basically gone. One bad stretch, and the Lakers could slide down the standings quickly.

With four games left in the season, the Lakers should win all of them to stay afloat in the 4th seed. Or else, the Houston Rockets would drag them down to the 5th seed. They may even get pushed down to 6th if the Minnesota Timberwolves decide otherwise.

And if that happens, the first-round matchup becomes a lot tougher. Instead of home-court advantage, the Lakers could find themselves up against a physical Rockets team that’s already building momentum, or a Timberwolves squad that, despite inconsistency, still has the talent to cause problems.