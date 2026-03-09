“Beat the Hell Out of Him”: Charles Barkley Vents After Favorite Activity With Ravens Star Goes Wrong

Charles Barkley loves golf. But one recent round left the NBA Hall of Famer so frustrated he joked about wanting to fight the groundskeeper.

During the latest episode of The Steam Room podcast with longtime broadcast partner Ernie Johnson, Barkley recalled a rough outing at the course used for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. What was supposed to be a relaxing day on the links quickly turned into a battle with one specific part of the course.

“The rough was like hitting out of an afro,” Barkley said. “If I see that golf course superintendent, I’m going to beat the hell out of him. He had it set up for pros.” The complaint was classic Barkley. Loud, dramatic, and delivered with the kind of humor fans have come to expect from the TNT analyst. However, the round itself included some unexpected company.

Barkley revealed he played alongside a small group that included PGA Tour golfer Brian Campbell, golf content creator Roger Steele, and Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

Hamilton introduced himself in a way that instantly caught Barkley’s attention. “He said, ‘I went to the same high school as Ernie Johnson,’” Barkley explained.

“I told him, ‘About time some talent came out of there.’”

The connection was real. Hamilton and Johnson both attended Marist High School in Atlanta, which immediately sparked some friendly banter between the TNT duo during the podcast.

Barkley also made it clear he already knew who Hamilton was long before the golf round. “I first noticed him at Notre Dame,” Barkley said. “Now he’s a great player for the Ravens.”

Hamilton has quickly become one of the NFL’s most impactful young safeties since Baltimore selected him 14th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. His combination of size, range, and instincts helped turn him into a centerpiece of the Ravens defense.

Still, Barkley admitted that Hamilton’s football talent translated surprisingly well onto the golf course too.

Barkley’s long and complicated relationship with golf

Barkley’s frustration with the course conditions fits into a much larger story about his famous golf journey. For years, Barkley’s swing was one of the most recognizable memes in sports. The Hall of Famer once had an awkward hitch in his backswing that made even simple shots look painful.

Because of that, Barkley spent years working with instructors to rebuild his mechanics. The improvements have been noticeable. His swing is smoother today, and he frequently plays in celebrity events and pro-am tournaments.

That progress is why the Bay Hill rough irritated him so much. Even a dramatically improved Barkley struggled once the course conditions mirrored those used for professional golfers.

Despite the frustration, Barkley admitted he still enjoyed the day. Playing with professional athletes and golfers is exactly why the sport remains one of his favorite escapes from the spotlight of television.

Golf also gives Barkley something rare in his life. Competition without cameras. Of course, when Barkley tells the story later on a podcast, the cameras eventually catch up anyway. And in this case, the unlucky course superintendent might have caught a little stray criticism, too.