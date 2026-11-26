First, they have a problem with Chet’s postgame fit. Now it’s his bench fashion. While sidelined with a knee injury during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Wednesday night clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chet Holmgren drew the immediate irritation of the Inside the NBA crew, not for his lack of play, but for what he was wearing. During the broadcast, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley put a spotlight on the 24-year-old center over his sideline outerwear, demanding he take it off despite chilly temperatures outside Paycom Center.

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It’s a frosty Thanksgiving in Oklahoma City, and injured NBA player Chet Holmgren showed up to work cozily draped in a heavy brown fur coat, which he kept on while sitting on the bench between his teammates in standard NBA gear. While he was protected from the chill, he watched OKC fall 113-106 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking their third straight loss and seventh in nine games.

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When Adam Lefkoe asked Shaq what caught his eye during the game, the big man immediately called for the replay of the most grating sight. It was not a play on the floor, though.

“It’s something that made me and Charles super, super upset. Roll the tape,” O’Neal said, and the crew pulled up a visual of Holmgren in his plush coat on the bench. “Chet, I know it’s 36° in Oklahoma. Take that dumba— coat off on the bench.”

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Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Barkley quickly debated what kind of fur Holmgren was wearing before Chuck doubled down on O’Neal’s demand.

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“That season’s skunk or raccoon?” Chuck asked after Smith suggested it looked like a rabbit. “I agree with you, Shaq. You can’t wear a skunk or raccoon on the bench. It ain’t that damn cold on the bench. Everybody else got those short sleeves. Take that [off]; you keep that skunk in the back.”

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Chuck then escalated the roast with a mock threat aimed at the seven-footer.

“No, stop it. Let me tell you something,” Chuck warned. “I’m gonna tell you something, you come out here in the fur coat, we going to beat the hell out of you on ESPN.”

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Okay, Chuck.

Since it escalated into threats, the Internet obviously reacted, and it made it onto the show’s legendary social media circuit. Former NBA guard Eldridge Recasner asked, “What is that Muskrat that Chet Holmgren is wearing?” which spurred Chuck and Kenny to question whether a muskrat is the accurate source.

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Another user also posted the epic Ben Stiller look from Zoolander, asking “Who wore it better?” while others revived the Seinfeld GIF of Jerry Seinfeld in a fur coat saying “I’m a fancy boy” alongside the caption, “Chet knows what he’s doing @SHAQ @ESPNNBA”.

Shaq’s own fashion history from his Looney Tunes mob boss era soon came back to haunt him on air when the crew shared a throwback photo of O’Neal walking through an arena tunnel in an identical massive fur coat with the caption, “What was that, Shaq?”

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“I’m not on the bench. That’s not—I’m not on the bench,” O’Neal defended himself. He’d steer it back to Chet and demand, “Take that dumba— coat off on the bench. That’s an order. Take that dumba— coat off.”

When Kenny teased him about his own coat, Shaq flaunted, “I got 20 of them, boo-boo.” But since he’s not wearing them on the bench, he apparently gets a pass.

It didn’t stop there. Right before they cut to commercial, Chuck derailed the production by insisting, “Can’t wear that on the bench. Adam.”

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Lefkoe asked whether regular coats or leather jackets were allowed on the sideline, but the Bench Fashion Police drew a firm line against any outerwear on the bench.

“You can’t wear fur coats on the damn bench,” Barkley insisted, with O’Neal adding, “Hey, no outerwear on the bench. Outside is 36, but I know it ain’t 30 inside.”

This is hilariously not even the first time this year Chet Holmgren has gotten the Joan Rivers treatment from the Inside Guys. Only in February 2026, following Oklahoma City’s 127–121 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets, Holmgren casually walked shirtless through the halls while Chuckster was interviewing Alex Caruso in the tunnel.

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Barkley seized on the moment immediately, telling Caruso, “Alex, number one: Tell Chet to put a shirt on. His body is not good enough to be walking around chest-free.”

Nine months later, Holmgren swung to the opposite extreme by bundling up in a full fur coat while sitting next to teammates in short-sleeved shooting shirts.

Holmgren has been relegated to street clothes as he recovers from a partially torn patellar tendon in his right knee. Speaking to reporters over the weekend via Thunder Wire’s Clemente Almanza, Holmgren expressed confidence in his rehabilitation and in his team to pull through.

“I’m not worried about this one. … I’m not able to jump or be explosive now, but I can still lift. … S—-, last time I missed 8-10 weeks, we won a championship.”

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Without Holmgren, Cason Wallace (left shoulder surgery), and Jalen Williams (left ankle surgery), Oklahoma City’s depth has been stretched thin. On Wednesday night, with Nikola Topic, Jaylin Williams, and Aday Mara also sidelined, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, and Ajay Mitchell added 25. Yet the Thunder fell 113–106 to Minnesota.

The Wolves clawed through the game despite LaMelo Ball exiting late with an apparent left ankle injury and 19 points. The defeat dropped Oklahoma City to 10–9 overall and 2–2 in NBA Cup West Group B play, leaving the Thunder on the brink of group-stage elimination ahead of Saturday’s road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.