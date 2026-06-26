“Because… He Has Tattoos”: NBA Legend Sounds off on LaMelo Ball’s Reputation After Timberwolves Move

LaMelo Ball’s blockbuster move to the Minnesota Timberwolves reignited a debate that has followed him throughout his NBA career. While few questioned his talent, critics once again focused on everything surrounding it, from his injury history to the flashy public image that has often overshadowed his production on the floor.

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ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins pushed back on that narrative during First Take, arguing that Ball’s reputation has become disconnected from the player he actually is. Rather than questioning Ball’s basketball ability, Perkins suggested too many people judge him because of his Instagram presence, tattoos and carefree personality instead of what he consistently produces on the court.

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“It’s a lot of people out here who don’t take LaMelo Ball seriously, and I don’t know what the problem is. I don’t know why people feel like this man is not a hooper or a competitor. I don’t know if it’s because he has the IG followers, he posts on IG, or he has the tattoos. But when this man steps between the lines, this man goes out there and gives people that work. I understand it may look like he’s having fun, and he is, but at the same time, he’s trying to bust your a** every time he gets between those lines,” Perkins said on his appearance at ESPN.

Perkins’ comments came as criticism surrounding Ball once again intensified following Minnesota’s decision to bet its future on the former All-Star despite his lengthy injury history.

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Ball’s image has often become part of the conversation surrounding him. With more than 10 million Instagram followers, bold fashion choices and extensive tattoos, he’s one of the NBA’s most recognizable personalities. Perkins’ point, however, was that those traits have increasingly overshadowed Ball’s basketball résumé rather than defined it.

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That perception isn’t new. During ESPN’s debate, Perkins argued Ball has been “called a clown” and “treated like he’s a criminal,” insisting the criticism has gone far beyond normal basketball analysis.

Ball’s production tells a different story. After appearing in just 22 and 47 games over the previous two seasons because of injuries, he suited up for 72 games in 2025-26—his highest total since 2021-22. He averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds while finishing ninth in the NBA in assists and second in total three-pointers made.

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“I’m addressing the outside world that continues to attack this man’s character because there’s nothing about this man’s game that we can sit up here and downplay. Because if you could average 25 points in the season, that means that you’re a damn Hooper,” Perkins added.

What does this trade mean for the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Five years after finishing first and second in the 2021 Rookie of the Year race, Anthony Edwards and Ball will finally share the same backcourt. Minnesota believes pairing one of the NBA’s most explosive scorers with one of its most creative playmakers gives the franchise its best chance to maximize Edwards’ championship window.

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The need for another primary creator became evident during Minnesota’s playoff run, when defenses consistently loaded extra attention toward Edwards. Ball gives the Timberwolves another player capable of initiating the offense, creating for teammates and punishing double teams instead of forcing Edwards to shoulder every possession.

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At 6-foot-7, Ball brings uncommon size for a point guard along with elite passing vision that allows him to create angles few guards can see. His ability to stretch defenses with high-volume three-point shooting should also create more off-ball opportunities for Edwards. If Ball can stay healthy, Minnesota may finally have the offensive balance it lacked during last season’s playoff exit.