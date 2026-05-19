“Been a Pleasure”: Dirk Nowitzki Buries 23 Years of Rivalry With Udonis Haslem on Live TV, Thanks to Taylor Rooks

Dirk Nowitzki and Udonis Haslem had very different careers. However, their values didn’t differ. The Amazon Prime analyst duo are two of three players to spend 20 years with a single franchise. In their case, the loyalty led to some great battles. They interchanged bragging rights over two NBA Finals. And until they became media teammates, their relationship didn’t exist.

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Now, with two decades of an enforced rivalry behind them, Haslem can call the Mavericks icon his best friend.

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“Me and Dirk, we’re the best of buddies. We probably couldn’t stand each other because we’re so much alike. … We’re the best of buddies, and we have to give credit to Taylor [Rooks],” Haslem said on one of their segments on Prime. Rooks started a group chat for the NBA on Prime crew to build some camaraderie before appearing in front of the camera.

Dirk Nowitzki was looking forward to the job. He would be partnering with his former teammate Steve Nash. However, with Haslem, the 2011 Finals MVP wasn’t sure they could put their past aside. But as they spent time together working on the show, Dirk realised UD is a “stand up guy”.

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“Looking back now, I think we would’ve gotten along great if we were on the same team. I love some of the stuff that he stands for, and it’s been super fun getting to know him more, getting to work with him, the banter, and obviously the trash talk. It’s been a pleasure,” Nowitzki said about his relationship with Haslem.

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UD will never get over Nowitzki hitting a game-winner over him during Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Mavericks legend may still feel some of the hits Haslem gave him during their series. But during their professional career, they were rivals by association. Haslem and Nowitzki had their city to defend. But they got a chance to connect without that boundary, and realised they aren’t so different after all.

They recognised each other’s strong resolve through 31 games against each other. Their thoughts on loyalty are obviously relatable. And the more they share their minds, it’s evident that they approached the game with a similar mindset.

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Dirk Nowitzki, Udonis Haslem agree on leadership style

Anthony Edwards approached the Spurs bench with eight minutes remaining. The Timberwolves star knew about the team’s elimination. But Haslem and Nowitzki couldn’t support walking over to the opposing bench and shaking hands with significant time still left on the clock.

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“Obviously, you can do that after the game, show plenty of respect. That was a little strange for me,” Dirk Nowitzki said about Edwards’ action.

Udonis Haslem agreed. He expanded on the example that sets on the team when the leader, instead of sitting with the team, is saying congratulations to the opposition. Haslem couldn’t fathom doing that himself.

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“As great as Ant is as a basketball player, there’s still some growth for him as well, because as a leader, I would not have walked down there and shook their hand. As a leader of my troops and my guys, I would not show that weakness. The game is not over. I got eight minutes left. I still got smoke coming out of my ears because I’m so damn mad we’re losing,” Haslem added.

Even aside from such agreements on the show, Dirk Nowitzki and UD share a close bond on NBA on Prime. They share jokes, exchange subtle jabs, and can have fun when sharing the desk together. The wall that was up for 20+ years is officially down, thanks to Rooks making a group chat.