“Been 20 Years”: Delonte West Announces Marriage Days After Cryptic Reply to Long-Running Affair Rumors Involving LeBron James’ Mother

Former NBA guard Delonte West keeps the surprises coming. After his turnaround, new smile, and taking on the ring, he surprised fans across social media by announcing his marriage. Ahead of his scheduled fight with former NBA rival Michael Beasley, he made a pit stop with his longtime partner, Melissa Anaya and shared that update with his followers.

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While West and Anaya celebrate a two-decade connection, they decided to tie the knot. The milestone announcement comes just days after a viral press conference moment thrust the 43-year-old back into the spotlight ahead of his exhibition boxing match against Beasley at Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 16 event on October 16 in Miami, Florida.

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Taking to Instagram on Thursday, West shared a car selfie on Instagram with Anaya, proudly captioning the moment with heart and rose emojis and announcing, “🌹 it’s been 20 yrs 🌹 We getting married Today!!!”

The heartfelt post drew a wave of warm congratulations from his followers, most notably from former NBA guard Javaris Crittenton. Reflecting on West’s inspiring journey back to stability, Crittenton offered an emotional message of support.

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“God is amazing. He never takes His hands off of us brother. So proud of you and happy for you my guy 🦾🫡” Crittenton wrote.

Former NBA veteran Matt Barnes also showed love by liking the announcement, alongside thousands of supportive fans who flooded the comment section to celebrate West’s personal milestone.

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Just a few weeks ago, the couple went live, where West revealed that they first met shortly after the Boston Celtics selected him in the first round of the 2004 NBA Draft. The two reportedly had an on-and-off relationship over the next two decades, during which both married other people and had children before eventually finding their way back to each other.

In the same stream, she helped him pick the shades of his dental implants and veneers that are worth an eye-popping $65,000. They also discussed marriage live. Almost three weeks later, they’re sealing the deal.

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The amazing news arrives right on the heels of a viral exchange during Wednesday’s Brand Risk 16 pre-fight media session. During the press conference, comedian Supa Hot Fire asked West straight up about long-standing, unverified rumors from the 2010 NBA playoffs regarding an alleged intimate relationship with Gloria James, the mother of his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.

West took a pause before delivering a cheeky, four-word response that quickly went viral: “A gentleman never tells.”

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While West did not elaborate further, the brief exchange instantly reinvigorated a 16-year-old internet urban legend. The viral clip added another layer of intrigue to West’s return to public competition as he prepares for his heavyweight boxing debut against Beasley on Friday night.

Despite the media frenzy generated by the comment, West had recently spoken warmly about the James family during a live stream with digital creator N3on. Clarifying his real-life bond with his former teammate, West revealed that LeBron and Miss Gloria still regularly reach out to check on his well-being and support his mother, demonstrating enduring care through his toughest chapters.

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Before stepping away from professional basketball in 2012, West enjoyed a productive eight-year NBA career after being drafted 24th overall out of Saint Joseph’s University in 2004. Across 432 NBA games with the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks, West averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 assists per game.

Off the court, West’s personal journey has featured both resilience and family milestones. He was previously married to his college sweetheart, Kimberly Awad, before the couple divorced in 2010 within a few weeks of their marriage. In 2013, he married Caressa Madden, with whom he shares two sons.

Having navigated severe mental health and substance abuse challenges in recent years with assistance from figures like former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban as well as LeBron, West’s latest wedding announcement marks a deeply meaningful chapter in his ongoing redemption story.