Ben McLemore’s Family: All About His Parents and Loved Ones

“When you grow up in poverty, people look at you differently. I have an opportunity to change that for my family.” This was the sole intention of Ben McLemore: to have a successful career, just to uplift his family. A former top-10 pick known for his silky shooting stroke and athleticism, he was a journeyman in his 9-year NBA career. From just a one-and-done season with the Kansas Jayhawks to being part of the Lakers team, the 32-year-old had his family by his side every time.

Who Are Ben McLemore’s Parents?

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, McLemore and his close-knit family fought through poverty his entire childhood. So, who are his parents? There is not much information available on the internet about his father, Ben McLemore II. His mother was the one whom the former NBA star has given credit for providing for the entire family, even when the times were tough. Sonya Reid used to work nights for a cleaning staff near downtown Busch Stadium.

“We grew up in Wellston, Missouri in St. Louis County. We didn’t have things, but we were always loved. When you grow up in poverty, people look at you differently. I have an opportunity to change that for my family. My family has been a great support system. My mom and my grandma, they always taught us to stay together. Family always comes first over everything else.” That’s why the first tattoo he ever got was his last name across his back. The family name is not the only inscription.

Ben McLemore’s Siblings and Early Life

Apart from the strong support of his mother and grandmother, the former NBA guard had his siblings fall on each other for help. Keith McLemore was the eldest one in the family and had a big influence on Ben’s life. Once the former Laker star explained how his brother had been in jail since he was 14 years old. “He’s locked up now. He gave his blood, sweat and tears to provide for everyone in the family. He’s been the biggest support to me. He has always been there for me. He’s been gone since I was 14 years old, I visit him in prison every chance I get.”

USA Today via Reuters Mar 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore (16) dribbles the ball as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In another interview, Ben explained that Keith would do odd jobs fixing bikes, trying to make money to support the family. Apart from him, April Coleman and Keith McLemore complete the family of four. Dealing with the incarceration of his older brother and sometimes going nights without electricity and warm water, Ben turned to basketball. Plus, he narrated how on any given night, as many as 10 relatives, including siblings, nieces, and a nephew, would sleep inside his home. Even though the place was smaller than 600 square feet, the doors were never closed for any family.

Since they didn’t have the best of amenities, even their home bed had three legs, with the other corner supported by a pile of books. But there was a heartbreaking loss in the family. Unfortunately, his younger brother passed away in 2018. His brother died at age 23 in 2018, while a student and basketball player at William Jessup University in California.

“August 4th is officially Kevin & Ben McLemore day in St. Louis! I’m excited to carry on my late brother Kevin’s legacy by finding special ways to honor him each year.” The former Lakers guard added a post to highlight the ways in which he is going to remember his brother. Another way his the tattoo of them. “I have my mom and my siblings’ names inscribed on my arm. I will keep them close to me until the day I die. They are everything to me.”

Does Ben McLemore Have a Family of His Own?

Ben McLemore was lucky enough to marry his girlfriend, Jasmine, on July 8, 2018. They met for the first time on a blind date through their mutual friends. The couple had a wonderful marriage ceremony in Pasadena, California. They have two children together. Their daughter’s name is Taegan (2017). The couple gave birth to a son in 2019.

The Kings’ draftee also played for Memphis, Houston, and the Los Angeles Lakers before his last NBA season with Portland in 2021-2022. Since then, he has played in Europe and China. Last August he signed with a team in Turkey.