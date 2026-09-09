Ben Simmons Urged to Become Draymond Green Without One Key Skill After His Return to NBA

The Sacramento Kings may be taking their biggest gamble yet by signing Ben Simmons. But Jason “White Chocolate” Williams believes the former No. 1 overall pick can reinvent himself by embracing a vital new role as he attempts to revive his NBA career. Speaking on the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast, the former NBA champion and his co-hosts laid out a tactical blueprint for Simmons, urging the 6-foot-10 point guard to willingly transition into a primary frontcourt playmaker in the mold of four-time champion Draymond Green.

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It’s a significant ask, especially given Simmons’ statistical decline in recent years. More importantly, there is one glaring difference between the two players: while Green has developed into a willing and occasionally dangerous perimeter shooter, Simmons has consistently shied away from taking outside shots. Debating Simmons’ latest contract signing and his projected fit alongside young backcourt talent like Darius Acuff Jr., J-Will expressed optimism about the 3x All-Star accepting a positional shift to power forward or center.

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“I think it’d be good, man. I think him and Acuff will be able to play together a little bit,” Williams noted during the broadcast.

When a co-host suggested placing Simmons squarely at “the four-five,” Williams enthusiastically backed the strategic pivot. “Like Draymond Green type role? I agree with that. I agree. And I think he’ll accept that too. Hopefully.”

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However, the conversation quickly turned to the structural challenges of copying Green’s exact blueprint. Most notably, Simmons’ complete absence of a perimeter jump shot. When a co-host pointed out that “Draymond Green will shoot a three,” unlike Simmons, Jason Williams immediately pushed back on the idea that the 30-year-old needs outside range to remain effective.

“Ben don’t need to shoot,” Williams insisted. “Take it to the cup, bucket.”

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When co-hosts raised concerns about opposing defenses sagging into the paint and crippling offensive spacing, Williams explained that shifting Simmons to “the dunker spot” neutralizes perimeter sagging while maximizing his elite passing.

“Or you could sag off of him. Now he can catch the ball at the top—at like the top of the key, not way out there at the NBA three-point line,” Williams explained. “So, it make it easier passes, quicker passes, too.”

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Williams’ tactical defense comes as analysts and fans continue to weigh Simmons’ legacy against the steep decline that followed his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers.

During his prime in Philadelphia, Simmons established himself as one of the premier open-floor dynamic playmakers and perimeter defenders in basketball. Before injuries and confidence issues derailed his momentum, Simmons accumulated three All-Star selections, two All-Defensive First Team nods, an All-NBA Third Team selection, and led the league in steals during the 2019-20 season.

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Despite his elite pedigree, the panel acknowledged that Simmons’ career trajectory altered dramatically during Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.



Facing late-game pressure, Simmons famously passed up an open dunk over Trae Young. That single play sparked widespread media criticism, became a psychological obstacle, caused broken trust within the 76ers, and led to an eventual trade request.

Reflecting on that pivotal moment, the co-hosts admitted the psychological fallout was severe.



“Yeah, he was so good that that one Trae Young s— like f—ed him up,” a co-host remarked, with Williams agreeing, “Yeah, it did… I think it did. It’s like the end.”

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Funnily enough, Simmons’ name was floated around to fill the Warriors’ remaining roster spot. Nevertheless, J-Will maintains that Simmons possesses the physical tools, court vision, and size to anchor an offense as a screener and distributor.



By operating out of the dunker spot and closer to Draymond Green’s role in the Golden State Warriors’ system, Simmons can leverage his elite athleticism while removing the burden of perimeter shooting altogether as he seeks a successful second act in the NBA.