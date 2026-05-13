“Best Basketball Player I’ve Ever Seen”: Paul Pierce Pays Ultimate Compliment to Victor Wembanyama

When the Timberwolves boarded their charter jet after Game 5 on Tuesday night, they had just been outscored by 29 points by a 22-year-old playing in only his second career playoff series. Across the country, on his couch with a rotisserie chicken from California Chicken Cafe, a man who spent 19 seasons in the NBA and won a championship was watching the same performance, and reaching for a verdict he had never previously issued about anyone.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Paul Pierce was not looking for a talking point. He was eating dinner and watching basketball. That is exactly what made what he said carry weight. “Sitting on my couch watching this, and I’m watching Wemby, and I swear to you, I said: this is the best basketball player I’ve ever seen play,” Pierce said on his show. “He is the most complete player we’ve ever seen play the game. Like we can talk about Bron … he is the most complete player in the history of the game.” The specific names Pierce reached for matter. He did not just say the best player right now, or the best young player. He said the history of the game, and placed Victor Wembanyama above LeBron James in the same breath.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Pierce was watching was Wembanyama’s Game 5 return against the Minnesota Timberwolves after a flagrant-2 ejection in Game 4, a performance in which he posted 27 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, and five assists while shooting 9-of-16 from the field. He scored 18 of San Antonio’s first 24 points in the opening six minutes, a sequence that had Pierce leaning forward rather than eating.

The specific details Pierce zeroed in on told the story of someone who was not just tracking the box score. “The way he influences the defense. When he turns it on offensively. The type of shots that he’s making at this size, even the ones he missed where he got fouled and threw the lob, and he almost made it. Like, to contort his body the way he does it at that size.” He then moved to the granular: “The put-back. When he reaches his hand with the touch. Like all this little stuff. I’m looking at the little things that he’s doing as a guy that size, and it’s like unbelievable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierce is not a figure who deploys superlatives carelessly. He spent his career in the same era as Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and LeBron James, and won a championship in 2008 in a series against the latter’s Cavaliers. He has seen every permutation of elite basketball at close range. The fact that a 22-year-old eating the opposition alive in a second-round series prompted him to set down his chicken and declare it the greatest individual performance he has ever watched is a data point that belongs in the conversation. Victor Wembanyama closed out the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, his first career series win, with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and six blocks in a 114-95 Game 5 clincher, before shifting gears entirely against Minnesota. Two rounds, two dominant performances, one man on a couch unable to look away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Most Complete Player”: What Pierce’s Verdict Actually Means for the GOAT Debate

Pierce has been a vocal participant in the Michael Jordan versus LeBron James conversation for years, and almost always lands on Jordan’s side. The fact that he bypassed both of them entirely to assign the “most complete player in history” label to someone in only his third NBA season is a more significant statement than the rotisserie chicken framing might suggest. “The way he influences the defense,” Pierce was describing a player who does not simply affect his immediate matchup but reshapes entire offensive game plans around his presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: IMAGN

The Timberwolves, a team built around Anthony Edwards and multiple All-Star-level players, were held to 97 points on 41% shooting in Game 5, a defensive performance for which Wembanyama’s positioning and deterrence were the central variable. The Spurs lead the second-round series 3-2, with Game 6 set for Friday night at Target Center in Minnesota, a building where Anthony Edwards will have a full crowd behind him and every motivation to prevent an elimination.

Victor Wembanyama acknowledged after Game 5 that he suspected rage-baiting was part of Minnesota’s strategy in Game 4 when Naz Reid instigated a confrontation that resulted in the flagrant-2, and responded by staying composed and making the Timberwolves pay in the most direct way available. “I feel like the rage-baiting would have been one of the strategies,” he said, “so I felt like I had to stay composed.” Composure, ferocity, and a body that does things no 7-foot-4 frame has ever done before, all on display on a Tuesday night in San Antonio. Paul Pierce was watching. He put down his dinner. That should tell you something.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​