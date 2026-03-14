“Best Self-Promoter Since Ali, Madonna”: Dennis Rodman’s True Nature Revealed in Ex-Bulls Teammate’s Memoir

For decades, Dennis Rodman has been synonymous with rebellion, flamboyance, pushing the boundaries of what was normal in the NBA, neon hair, and a public persona that nobody has matched or exceeded. However, according to a new memoir from Hall of Fame center Robert Parish, the Worm’s infamous antics were less a sign of instability and more a masterclass in branding. In his recently released book, The Chief, Parish shatters the long-standing myth of Dennis the Menace as a loose cannon, revealing him instead to be a calculated genius of the spotlight and a sweetheart behind closed doors.

​“Dennis was one of the nicest people you will ever meet on this planet,” Parish wrote in excerpts that recently surfaced on social media. “He’s just the opposite of the persona that he tries to live up to, like he’s crazy and deranged. He’s the best self-promoter since Muhammad Ali and Madonna. He finds more ways to keep himself in the spotlight than anyone. But he’s a sweetheart of a person. If he was crazy, he was crazy like a fox.”

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Funny he uses those examples. Muhammad Ali has one eccentricity in common with Rodman and that is their mutual friendship with North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un. The 5x NBA champ though famously dated Madonna at the prime of his career, making one of the most infamous couples in pop culture history.

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Rodman has detailed several unheard stories about their relationship in his memoirs. But he’s never talked about learning the ropes of publicity from Madge. But perhaps that side was reserved for his teammates.

USA Today via Reuters Unknown Date 1997; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls forward #91 DENNIS RODMAN is held back from the official by guard #23 MICHAEL JORDAN against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena during the 1996-97 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

​Parish, who joined the Chicago Bulls for the 1996-97 season to chase his fourth championship, had a front-row seat to the final years of the Bulls dynasty. His observations suggest that Rodman’s flamboyant character, which turned him into a 90s counter-culture icon, was a carefully crafted performance.

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By comparing him to Ali and Madonna, Parish frames Rodman’s quirks as a pioneer of the modern influencer who understood the currency of attention better than anyone in sports.

​Dennis Rodman’s teammates pulled the curtain on his real persona

Robert Parish isn’t the first one to reveal Dennis Rodman’s real side. On The Last Dance, Michael Jordan described The Worm’s duality, which distinguishes among his wild public antics, his extreme focus on the court, and his fierce loyalty to teammates.

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Parish’s revelations aligns with Jordan’s assessment and Rodman’s career filled with legendary publicity stunts that often overshadowed Rodman’s Hall of Fame defensive prowess. Rodman’s most iconic moment of self-promotion occurred in 1996 when he donned a full bridal gown and veil to “marry himself” while promoting his autobiography, Bad as I Wanna Be.

​While the media focused on the spectacle, Parish suggests these moves were strategic anchors to keep Rodman’s brand relevant. Beyond the wedding dress, Rodman’s highly publicized relationship with Madonna herself and his penchant for mid-season Vegas vacations which were famously documented in The Last Dance, served as a smokescreen of a carefully crafted rebellious image that masked a quiet, almost shy, individual.

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Other former teammates have echoed Parish’s sentiments. Jack Haley, who hated being called “Rodman’s babysitter,” frequently dismissed the narrative of a troubled star that followed Dennis. He described a best friend who shared his taste in music and hobbies.

Parish’s memoir adds a new layer to this narrative, suggesting that even within the intense practices led by Michael Jordan, Rodman remained a “sweetheart” who simply understood that in the 1990s, being a “walking contradiction” was the ultimate ticket to pop culture immortality.