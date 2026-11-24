Only a few NBA players in history have made a cultural impact as big as Earvin “Magic” Johnson. So it was surprising when former Miami Heat Star and NBA Champion Jason Williams claimed that James Harden has a bigger cultural impact instead.

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In the latest episode of his podcast, Hoopin’ N Hollerin’, Williams said he wouldn’t put Harden on his top 10 list of the best players in the NBA. However, when it comes to being the most influential, Harden found a decent spot on Williams’ list.

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“I’m putting James Harden before Magic Johnson, by influence,” Williams said. “And he’s a better basketball player than Magic Johnson too.”

Williams emphasized this ranking applied to cultural influence and playground popularity, not overall basketball skill. He then further explained why he’d pick Harden over Johnson.

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“Who gets picked first on every f***ing playground in the world? Magic Johnson or James Harden?” Williams argued. “I’m picking James Harden. James Harden will get you 50.”

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Harden is currently in his 18th season, and at the age of 37, he is no longer dropping casual 50-point games on the court. In the 2026-27 season, he has averaged 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

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His best season was perhaps 2018-19 with the Houston Rockets when he averaged 36.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. It was then that he was in his prime, scoring 40+ points in various games.

That being said, when it comes to cultural impact, it’s hard to argue against a legend like Magic Johnson. His intense rivalry with Larry Bird quite literally helped the NBA raise its ratings and get more viewers.

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He helped popularize the NBA and make it go mainstream at a time when the league was struggling to be relevant. And that’s not all; Johnson is widely regarded as perhaps the greatest point guard in the history of the game.

After all, he changed what the position meant. He was a giant at 6-foot-9 at a time when point guards were mostly shorter players. In doing so, Johnson inspired the legends of the future such as Luka Doncic and, of course, LeBron James.

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Not only that, Johnson won five championships in what many consider one of the grittiest eras of the NBA. In fact, he won a ring in 1980, his first year as a rookie. He stepped in as a center after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had to step out due to an injury.

So, as far as culture goes, Magic Johnson has had a huge impact on the game and on how the world views the league at large. So, why does Williams prefer Harden?

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Jason Williams picked Harden based on his sheer scoring ability. At Johnson’s peak, he averaged about 23.9 points per game in the 1986-87 season. Harden, on the other hand, has scored way more when he was in his prime.

The difference is in the eras of basketball and also in the playing styles of these two players. Harden is a high-volume offensive player who used to drive the ball toward the net, at times all on his own, to push the team past the finish line.

“You can put James Harden, he’s done it,” Williams argued. “You can put him here, you can put him there, he gets 50 anywhere he goes. Magic Johnson is not playing that type of ball.”

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Harden may have been the more explosive scorer, and his influence on modern offensive basketball is undeniable. But Magic Johnson’s impact went beyond individual performances. He helped popularize the NBA, redefined his position, and inspired generations of players who followed. Williams might take Harden first on the playground, but when the conversation shifts to impact on the game as a whole, Magic has a compelling case of his own.