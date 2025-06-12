Beyond Pat Riley and Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade Reveals the Inspiration Behind Signature Style

Pat Riley inspired Dwyane Wade in more ways than just hooping. And the same can be said about Allen Iverson. Back in May, D-Wade was guest-editing Players magazine and decided to pay tribute to his former coach. Reason? Sharp dressing. Wade built the entire theme around Armani suits, calling Riley a major influence alongside “Dennis Rodman, Allen Iverson.” So while we often link Iverson’s baggy fits and Rodman’s wild flair to culture shifts, Wade didn’t forget the crisp class of Riley either.

Not only that, but Wade also opened up about the struggles pros used to face when it came to tailored threads. “Athletes are very long, and we’re very gangly, and no one wanted to make special clothes for us at that time,” he said. Even today, Wade thinks there’s more room at the fashion table for athletes, beyond just showing up at runways. “They collaborate with a lot of other celebrities, and I would love to have more athlete voices in fashion, not just showing up, but really having a big impact.”

So while Wade wants big changes, he revealed another person who inspired him just like Riley and AI—his dad Dwyane Wade Sr. While guest -editing Players magazine he was asked, “did you pick up on that (fashion) as a kid?” they asked. And Wade didn’t hesitate.

“Yes! My dad was a hard-working man. He had to wear a uniform to work, so anytime he got a chance to express himself, he did it through clothes,” Wade shared. Watching that growing up, Wade naturally absorbed the style moves. “And I watched that. My dad says I just remixed everything he did; I’m just the one people get to see.” And that influence didn’t go unnoticed by the Wade Sr. “He says I took his style and, of course, I did. I watched the way he put on clothes, so 1,000%,” Wade added.

But do you know it’s not the first time D-Wade credited his dad for the fashion fire?

How did Dwyane Wade Sr shape his son’s fashion style?

While most NBA fans remember Dwyane Wade for his killer footwork and clutch buckets, there’s a whole different legacy he’s been building off the court—and it started way before the flashbulbs and red carpets. Back in March, Wade opened up to Highsnobiety about how his sharp fashion sense and grooming habits weren’t just trends he picked up along the way—they were family traditions.

“My father has always been a man who would take care of himself. My uncles took care of themselves,” he said. Naturally, Wade didn’t just admire it—he wanted in. From a young age, he had a clear picture of the kind of man he aspired to be.

“I always knew that’s what I wanted to do: I wanted to be one of them sharp-dressed men who smelled good, who stayed clean-shaved, and all that,” Wade shared. And long before NBA tunnel walks became full-blown fashion shows, Wade was already breaking norms. “I’ve been getting my nails painted since 2007,” he added.

Interestingly, his fashion game goes deeper than just aesthetics. It’s personal. “I’m all about scanning details of people, because it shows you a lot about how people care about themselves.” He doesn’t just throw on clothes and hope for the best. “Me and my body, we love putting on clothes,” Wade said. “It’s not something I play around with. It’s a part of my personality, it’s a part of my lifestyle. So I’m not just wearing clothes. I put that s— on.”

So when it comes to fashion and style, the Wade clan has always been ahead of the game