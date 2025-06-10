Bids Placed on Michael Jordan Item After Pharrell Williams Banks $5 Million From Kim Kardashian

The intersection of hip-hop and basketball is undeniably enticing. The transformative impact both had on each other is impressive. No wonder both NBA Game memorabilia and relics related to anything close to hip hop often fetch millions. We also see several power collaborations with NBA players balancing mic and basketball just right. Can we call this a collaboration too as the NBA legend’s rare memorabilia is set to go under the hammer at musician and record producer, Pharrell Williams’ auction house which has quite a jaw-dropping record!

Just a few weeks ago, Jordan’s most precious game memorabilia made it to the auction. Shockingly enough, the precious item didn’t make even as close to its expected sale value. What is the new creation, and does it have any special value? Considering the availability and history, this new find is one of the rarest treasures ever seen. No such rare item has been sold before in an auction.

The auction will present an autographed Michael Jordan Fleer rookie card which is unique, featuring a mint 9 card grade and a gem mint 10 autograph grade from PSA. It is one of only nine Fleer cards signed by Jordan with a blue Sharpie during an exclusive signing for a private collector last year.

Six of these cards received perfect grades from renowned sports card trading company, PSA. While the cards were shown in a collection back at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Cleveland, none were sold. It is one card from this collection that has reached Williams’ luxury auction house Joopiter as per The Athletic.

Since it’s the auction house’s first attempt at selling sports memorabilia, Jordan’s rookie card is the most fitting addition. The auction is set to run from June 17 to June 26. How much do you think the card will fetch? It is expected to fetch $2–$3 million. It could also soar past its expectations. If things go right, this could make it the most valuable Jordan card ever sold.

Since Jordan’s impact is beyond the sports realm, the auction house’s target audience is not just the sports fans. That makes it quite interesting. After all, Williams’ auction house had great success as its first auction, “Son of a Pharaoh.” This is where he sold 52 of his precious belongings, he saw a benefit of $5.25 million. The star studded bidders included Kim Kardashian, Drake and more.

Will the auction house be able to pull similar success with Jordan’s autographed card? One of the rarest items didn’t witness the same success.

Did Michael Jordan rookie year jersey matchup to the hype?

This was an autographed Chicago Bulls jersey that Jordan wore in a preseason game during his rookie year. After Michael Jordan‘s The Last Dance jersey that sold for $10.1 million, it was expected that this rare gem in Sotheby’s sale would fetch at least 10 million if not more. But there was disappointment.

The auction house claimed it to be the only game-worn photo-matched Jordan rookie jersey to have publicly appeared at an auction. As per Mei Grey, it is also said to be the jersey that Jordan wore during his rookie game. Another interesting detail is the dark shade behind the number 23 on the jersey. It hints that the other players might have won the jersey before it was finally handed to Jordan.

It might happen due to the Bulls’ financial conditions. However, there is nothing to confirm it. This is now the fifth most expensive jersey ever sold. Two of the first four jerseys to bring higher prices also were worn by Jordan.

However, despite being the 5th most expensive, the value of the item is far below expectations. It fetched $4.215 million at an auction which is less compared to the expectations. It remains to be seen whether the latest rare card will set a new record.