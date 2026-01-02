Billionaire Co-owner, Michael Jordan’s Exclusive Florida Club To Launch Major Project After Lawsuit Win

As with most of his life, Michael Jordan has claimed another victory. Now it’s time to focus on other business. As with the launch of anything new, especially in the fine-dining industry, this one has its own little roadblocks. Regardless, His Airness’ latest project in Sarasota is going full steam ahead.

Jordan’s newest business venture is 1000 NORTH, a private club and fine-dining restaurant. The first 1000 NORTH is a waterfront club with a panoramic view of landmarks such as the Jupiter Inlet and Jupiter Lighthouse, not to be confused with Grove XXIII, Jordan’s exclusive golf club near his Jupiter residence.

The NBA legend, worth $3.8 billion, is one of the founding members of 1000 NORTH, in collaboration with real estate developer Ira Fenton, professional golfers Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, and Justin Thomas, former NFL pro Tucker Frederickson, and the legendary broadcaster Ahmad Rashad.

It’s now opening its second location in Sarasota. While the new location was announced a year ago, 1000 NORTH secured partial sign-off from the city’s Development Review Committee only on December 17, 2025.

This luxury retreat will open at the BLVD Sarasota building at the corner of Boulevard of the Arts and North Tamiami Trail. It aims to be different from the Jupiter location and host up to 200 members.

The club will lease two of the three previously approved commercial spaces on the building’s first floor and mezzanine. The first floor will be a fine-dining restaurant with seating for 179, and the mezzanine level will have a private dining room. There will also be wine lockers and a 70-seat wine-tasting lounge area.

One of the restaurants in Jupiter is The Tavern, which offers modern American regional cuisine. 1000 NORTH is the full-service dining room, offering steaks and fresh seafood.

The new location will be members only, unlike the older one, which invited the public with optional membership. Its members will also get perks like a private limousine service, private jet service, yachts, and more.

The next steps and a possible opening date aren’t disclosed yet. But with the latest developments, Michael Jordan has a little less pressure to divert his attention from 1000 NORTH.

Michael Jordan claimed a landmark victory in NASCAR history

It’s not Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick who gave Michael Jordan his biggest win in motorsports, but the 23XI-backed antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR that finally concluded in Jordan’s favor. It was filed in October 2024. More than a year later, on December 12, 2025, NASCAR announced that it had reached a settlement with 23XI and Front Row Motorsports. They agreed to grant permanent charters to all of its teams, as they were demanding in this lawsuit.

All sides had failed to settle before that. But after an eight-day trial, the motorsports behemoth made a surprising announcement.

“NASCAR, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports are pleased to announce a mutually agreed-upon resolution that delivers long-term stability and creates the conditions for meaningful growth for all teams in a more competitive environment,” all parties said in a joint statement.

Within a week of the announcement, Jordan got clearance for the Sarasota building where 1000 NORTH would open. So it was an early Christmas for the NBA legend!

“Like two competitors, obviously we tried to get as much done in each other’s favor,” Jordan told reporters after the announcement. “I’ve said this from Day 1: The only way this sport is going to grow is if we have to find some synergy between the two entities. I think we’ve gotten to that point. Unfortunately, it took 16 months to get here, but I think level heads have gotten us to this point where we can actually work together and grow this sport.”

The exact terms of the NASCAR settlement aren’t revealed yet. On the other hand, there are also very few details on the progress of 1000 NORTH in Sarasota.

But Jordan is certainly starting 2026 on a good note.