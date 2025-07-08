Billionaire Magic Johnson Had Unexpected Reunion in France After Flexing Viral $200 Million Yacht

When summer rolls around, Magic Johnson, as is the case every year, sets sail in style. Picture this: a mega-yacht gliding along Europe’s most breathtaking coastlines, Cookie at his side, old friends laughing on deck, and sunsets that practically beg to be bottled. Last year, it was all about Barcelona and beachside sangrias. This time? Think jaw-dropping cliffs, glistening waters, and the kind of scenery that makes you question reality. And while most of us are trying to figure out our next PTO day, Magic’s out here celebrating wins—as a sports mogul, family man, and yacht-life pro.

Just last week, he served up another sun-soaked highlight from that legendary tour—and let’s just say, it was peak luxury. Kicking things off in Greece, he hosted an all-white party that looked like it leaped straight off the pages of a travel magazine: flowing white fits, golden hour cocktails, nonstop dancing, and that unmistakable Grecian glow. But Magic wasn’t done turning heads. A few days earlier, he lit up Instagram with a full-on toga party—think crisp white drapes, sparkling tiaras, and even the yacht crew getting in on the glam. If there’s a masterclass in vacationing, Magic’s teaching it from the deck.

Then came his stop in one of Europe’s most iconic playgrounds—Monte Carlo, Monaco—and yep, Magic’s been eating. In his latest Instagram post, he gave us the full food rundown after two nights of luxurious dining with Cookie and his friends, with whom he reunited. “Last night ate dinner at Nobu in Monte Carlo and tonight we enjoyed a wonderful dinner at Mamo Michelangelo with our friends Rodney and Holly Peete, John and Vicki Palmer, and Mike and Natasha Triplett,” he wrote.

But it was what came next that really stole the show: the menu. “It was a fantastic dinner and exciting time seeing my friend for over 30 years and the former owner of the restaurant, Mamo. The menu is outstanding!” And Magic did not hold back—“I enjoyed the truffle and Margherita pizza, sea bass, grilled fresh vegetables, gnocchi pasta with fresh truffle on top, lobster pasta, and lobster risotto, just to name a few.” So yeah, the man’s not just yachting across Europe,

Magic Johnson’s $150 million summer switch-up

Every summer, Magic Johnson sails into our feeds on a yacht so massive it could pass for a floating city. For years, fans got used to seeing Magic living his best life on the Phoenix 2, a $150 million stunner that’s basically a mini New York in the water—complete with a Chrysler-inspired design, a piano lounge, and yes, even its own chocolatier. That’s where he hosted legends like Michael Jordan, LL Cool J, and Samuel L. Jackson. So naturally, when the photos started rolling in from this year’s European summer tour, people assumed Magic was back aboard his favorite sea palace. But plot twist: he’s not.

Turns out, the Phoenix 2 quietly changed hands in September 2024, scooped up by a Turkish businessman for a reported $140 million. It’s now back on the charter market for $1.36 million a week—a bit more polished, a little sleeker, but no longer Magic’s home for the summer. Instead, Magic made a switch to something even bigger: The Whisper, a 312-foot beauty that goes for $1.4 million per week. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because this used to be Kismet, the iconic yacht owned by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan and famously chartered by Jay-Z and Beyoncé in 2018. You might’ve even spotted it in Ryan Reynolds’ 6 Underground.

And no—Magic didn’t buy it. Just like always, he chartered. The Whisper now belongs to Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO who bought it in 2023 for nearly $200 million. But don’t worry, it still checks every box for a Magic-style summer. We’re talking a 12-meter mosaic pool with a jacuzzi, a nightclub, a full cinema, and plenty of room for toga parties and Cookie’s pajama soirées. This year’s drone footage? That was a whole new flex. So while the yacht may have changed, one thing’s clear: Magic Johnson’s summer game is still very much undefeated. Whether it’s Phoenix 2 or Whisper, one thing’s certain—Magic always sails in style.