Billionaire Magic Johnson Was Not Flexing Phoenix 2: Debunking Truth Behind $200 Million Yacht

What’s summer without Magic Johnson cruising the Mediterranean in style? Each year, the NBA icon turns heads as he sets sail with wife Cookie and a close-knit circle of family and friends. While the guests may change, one thing that often stays the same is the yacht. For years, Magic’s go-to vessel has been the Phoenix 2, a $150 million floating palace of pure luxury. So naturally, as the season kicks off, the annual question returns: Is Magic back aboard his favorite summer escape?

Note: Earvin “Magic” Johnson doesn’t exactly own a yacht. He’s always chartered. The Phoenix 2 was the main character of his summer flicks the last few years. But not this time. Taking Magic and his crew around Croatia, Montenegro, Greece, and Italy right now is the Whisper.

Built by the famous German shipyard Lürssen, the Phoenix 2 and the Whisper are sister yachts that share the same blood, born under the same roof. The Phoenix 2 had long been Magic Johnson’s floating haven, last making an appearance on his Instagram in 2023. But in September 2024, the vessel changed hands, sold to a Turkish businessman for a reported $140 million. With his favorite yacht now off the market, there’s a question revolving around: Has Magic found a new ship to call home this summer?

View this post on Instagram

Built-in 2010, the Phoenix 2 has seen some fresh polish since Magic Johnson’s last voyage. Dark hull was repainted, the interiors refitted, and technical features upgraded. Spotted near Barcelona in March, it’s now back on the charter market for a cool $1.36 million a week. But this summer, Magic didn’t return to his usual ride. His new choice made such waves that even Tom Brady couldn’t help but drop a comment. So, what’s the yacht turning heads this year?

Magic Johnson chose Beyonce’s favorite

The Phoenix 2 is a 295 ft mini New York, inspired by the Big Apple in the ’30s, and even features a tribute to the Chrysler. Magic Johnson hosted Michael Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson, Cedric the Entertainer, LL Cool J, and more in its piano rooms and onboard chocolatier. But it was time for a change. This time he picked the Whisper. It’s a 312-foot boat that’s $1.4 million per week. And it was closer to home than you’d think.

The Whisper was previously the Kismet. Built-in 2014, this vessel was owned by Shahid Khan, the billionaire owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. It used to be docked in Jacksonville, Florida, which upset the locals while the city was funding a new stadium for the Jaguars. Jay-Z and Beyoncé chartered it for their vacations in 2018. You might even recognize it from Ryan Reynolds’ 6 Underground. So, did he sell it to $1.5 billion worth of Magic Johnson to rename?

Again, Magic doesn’t buy yachts. Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, bought Kismet in 2023, around the same time the Phoenix 2 was sold. The sale price was reported in the $200 million range, with a $60 million discount. Khan has another yacht named Kismet now, which was spotted in Venice during Jeff Bezos’ wedding (which Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan seemingly skipped).

The Whisper is available for rent under its new owner, too. It boasts a main deck cinema, sports bar, nightclub, 12-meter mosaic pool with a jacuzzi. Perfect for Magic’s toga parties and Cookie’s pajama parties with her girlfriends. The 5x NBA champion even upgraded his ‘Gram moments with drone photography this time, giving birds-eye views of this luxurious vessel and every coast he’s docked at. So far, the Whisper has been seen in Croatia, Greece, and currently in Capri, Italy, where he observed the goings on with the Lakers and Dodgers remotely.

The views of the ship and the city are so spectacular that even Tom Brady popped up in the comments with an all-summarizing, “Yessir.” Terry Crews and Boogie Cousins didn’t have enough fire emojis for this display. Arsenio Hall simply told Johnson to, “Get it!” He certainly will. Hold your breaths for Magic’s 4th of July updates from the Whisper.