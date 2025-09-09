Billionaire Michael Jordan Ditches $2M Purnell for Rival Brand’s $340,000 Creation

When you have a collection like the Black Cat, the price tag doesn’t matter. Michael Jordan obviously has a thing for unique watches. One of the highlights of having him in NASCAR have been the hardware on his wrist. And it’s never about how much his timepieces cost. They’re rare, unique, and often made just for him. Recently, MJ was spotted with a stunner on his wrist that could be straight out of the future. It makes even the $2 million crown jewel of his watch collection look boring.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jordan just had another exciting summer sailing across Mediterranean Sea on a European getaway with his wife Yvette Prieto. That too on his $115 million yacht that he bought in 2022 from British businessman Lloyd Dorfman. When M’Brace docked at the Amalfi Coast, Michael Jordan was seen around Positano rocking an eye-catching timepiece.

The Urwerk UR-112 Aggregat looks like something in an MCU movie designed by Tony Stark. Far from a classic horologist’s item, it’s a work of art with futuristic designs. And like with another that goes on His Airness’ hands, it’s limited edition. Only 25 pieces worldwide! A collector’s item through and through. It’s so rare, you can only learn the price on request. But a limited edition Urwerk rarely goes below $340,000.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last year, he stopped the horology social media’s clock at the GEICO 500. While he celebrated Tyler Redick bringing 23XI the trophy, watch enthusiasts spotted the the Purnell Escape II Absolute Sapphire Blue Moon on Jordan’s wrist. This one reportedly costs $2 million. However, UR-112 Aggregat surely has its charm as well.

That money is well-spent. The titanium design is said to be lightweight – not more than 2.5 grams – and extremely sturdy. There’s no hands and a traditional dial. Nor it’s the face of your smart watch or a standard digital display. Its display is in a floating digital time system. The numbers in a triangular prism look like it’s levitating in a hologram in a movie. The hours and minutes glide down on transparent cylinders in a fluid motion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to watch enthusiasts, this Urwerk is designed with innovative movement for a visual masterpiece. It displays it in five minute phases like one fluid motion. We can see why Jordan chose this one on vacation. Soaking in Amalfi’s beauty and then checking the time in another gorgeous wearable art? Only the billionaire NBA legend can own that.

AD

When Michael Jordan stops time

Anyone who’s followed Michael Jordan’s career since the Bulls dynasty in the ’90s, would know that he’s a Rolex guy. His collection from decades ago has boasted some of the rarest Rolexes to this day. But the 6x NBA champion is also one of the early adopters of haute horlogerie.

Where the common minds can’t imagine beyond a Rolex, Jordan has popularized rare collectors brands. Patek Phillippe, A. Lange & Söhne, and even the Urwerk are some of the accessories on his wrist when he’s at NASCAR races. That’s saying something given that Urwerk’s only been around since 1997, when Jordan was in the middle of his second three-peat. Urwerk reciprocates the love, customizing a Urwerk UR-220 to feature the XXIII etched in gold just for the Jumpman.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

We can see why he doesn’t bring out the most expensive piece of his collection often. He’s also seen playing golf while wearing the 18K white gold Greubel Forsey GMT Quadruple Tourbillon. On a regular day, you’d see him in a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona or a Rolex Sky-Dweller. His collection includes notable pieces such as a vintage Rolex Daytona with a Paul Newman dial, a Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Pirelli, and a rare platinum Daytona with a diamond dial.

Michael Jordan has more than enough wearable art to chose from. But his vacation choice is the new holy gral of his watch collection.