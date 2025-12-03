Billionaire Michael Jordan Makes Feelings Clear On Nike’s Jumpman Logo After Earning Millions

The gap between eras was brought to attention today as the latest installment in MJ: Insights to Excellence was aired as a part of NBC‘s coverage of the 2025-26 NBA season. In the new clip from Mike Tirico’s interview with Michael Jordan, the subject was an intriguing question: has branding overtaken basketball?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m part of the reason why everybody tries to get a logo,” the Chicago Bulls legend told Tirico when asked about why many current players wish for their own logos. “That brand established based on what I did on the basketball court… I put the work first, and then the brand evolved based on the work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jumpman logo is one of the most recognizable icons on the planet, and is worth billions. However, Jordan does have a point; the logo didn’t make the player. Despite his success with the brand, it’s clear to both him and many viewers that he himself, not marketing or branding, set the foundation for Air Jordan’s success.

Jordan pioneered player branding with the Jumpman logo, stemming from his 1984 Nike deal worth $2.5 million over five years—three times any prior NBA endorsement—which launched Air Jordan and exceeded sales goals by generating $126 million in its first year alone.

This on-court dominance, including six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, built the logo’s global recognition, now contributing $6.59 billion in Nike revenue (13% of total sales) in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulls legend also noted that young athletes are faced with the dynamics of modern sports culture: pressure from social media, commercial expectations, and constant spotlight. However, the six-time champion emphasized the importance of prioritizing the game above all else.

“Most of them do a great job of navigating what you’re talking about,” he told Tirico. “This is always going to be what you’re remembered for. Basketball and your love for basketball should always be pure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Today, Jumpman operates as Nike’s “cash cow,” with Jordan’s royalties valued at around $1.7 billion amid sustained growth. Nike retains full ownership of the logo, upheld in a 2019 copyright win. Jordan’s philosophy underscores that athletic excellence, not vice versa, sustains such empires.

Now, while the Jordan brand reaches massive revenue figures worldwide, the man behind the success is dropping gems for those looking for his advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Michael Jordan Interviews Expected Under Strict Conditions

Michael Jordan’s interviews with Tirico have met mixed reviews, especially after it was revealed that they’re all snippets from the same sit-down. However, some reports claim that the NBA icon could undertake two to three more interviews with NBC as a part of the All-Star Game and the NBA Playoffs, continuing the rare on-camera access to the reclusive Jordan.

Imago Credits: Imago

A source close to the situation reportedly told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports that the schedule is dependent entirely on Jordan’s preference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think it’s one sit-down,” he explained, “But I don’t think it’s 15 either… If there are more interviews, they’ll be done at Jordan’s convenience.”

The update reinforced that MJ will not participate in traditional studio or courtside appearances. It also maintains a focus on Jordan’s insights while helping to preserve the mystique surrounding him, due to his limited public appearances.

However, a spokesperson has called the speculation “overwhelmingly inaccurate,” while NBC continues to keep details under wraps.

The network currently has rights to the NBA Conference Finals six times over the decade, and given the praise they have earned from fans for their coverage, this could add yet another insightful broadcast to their repertoire.