Billionaire Michael Jordan Sports $165 Outfit After Stepping Out of $150 Million Yacht

This off-season is no different for Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Both NBA icons continue their tradition of taking a vacation with their family, and yet their approach remains different. The Lakers legend puts out an update and shares the celebration. Meanwhile, the Bulls legend keeps it private, and the majority of the update is from the onlookers who capture His Airness in candid moments. One such moment came during their trip to Croatia.

A week ago, the 6x NBA champion was in the town of Skradin. Accompanied by family, MJ explored the charming streets of the historic town and visited the famous Krka Waterfalls nearby. Known for its stunning waterfalls and pristine natural beauty, Skradin is often a quiet haven for nature lovers and boating enthusiasts. But the town’s peaceful energy attracts tourists like MJ. Let us remind you that after visiting Skradin and the Krka National Park, the famous basketball player went to Hvar.

There, an Index reader filmed him at the Carpe Diem restaurant and bar. After this, his trip was to Croatia’s southern coast for his summer getaway, arriving in Dubrovnik. The 62-year-old dropped anchor off the coast of Lokrum Island, just a short tender ride from Dubrovnik’s iconic Old Town. Arriving in style, scratch that, Michael Jordan prefers arriving in luxury with his 75-metre superyacht—reportedly worth $150 million M’Brace. But that was not the talking point.

During the trip, MJ was seen rocking a stylish white bucket hat and a $65 t-shirt, and $100 shorts. The price is not the factor; it’s the story that is. The co-ord set that Michael Jordan donned was the ‘Playground T-Shirt’. This Jordan brand tee hasn’t been retroed since 2005, and was back after 20 years. Why this year? With 2025 being the 40th Anniversary of the Air Jordan 1. Another important aspect of the outfit goes back to the year 1990.

In 1990, Michael Jordan starred in a direct-to-video film dubbed Michael Jordan’s Playground, which was the directorial debut of Zack Snyder (famous for movies like 300 and Batman vs. Superman). The movie is about a teenager named Walt, who was cut from his basketball team. MJ teaches Walt on a magical playground with a group of children. In that movie, MJ leaps above children to dunk, which forms the idea behind the famous design of the $65 clothing.

Before Croatia, Michael Jordan kicked off the trip in Portugal

As per the Daily Mail, the Bulls legend touched down on the picturesque Italian island of Sardinia with his extended family. Apart from his wife Prieto and their two twin daughters, MJ’s in-laws also joined in. Before this, MJ and his wife, Prieto, spent some time in Portugal in different locations. Once, when they were having lunch at Rua das Flores in Porto. Later, the couple changed their destination to Lisbon, the capital city. There is of having his lunch at the iconic cafe ‘A Brasileira do Chiado’. There, a 24YO street artist turned out to be a huge Bulls icon fan.

via Getty CANTON, OH – AUGUST 03: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto attends the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Lucas Pina, a musician, shared his reel of interacting with the 6x NBA icon before doing his usual performance. The caption of the post was “Michael Jordan on my show out of nowhere, never stop fighting, you never know who’s watching and I still can’t believe it, I’m shaking💀.” The Sao Tome native revealed it was his dream to meet the NBA icon.

Even though the pit stops for the Jordans seem quick, Michael Jordan seems to enjoy the culture in the limited time. That’s why, after Portugal, the trip extended to Italy and now to Croatia. We have already spotted other billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Magic Johnson. It will be interesting if the trio were together for a day or two; for now, the details are unconfirmed.