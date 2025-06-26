Billionaires Michael Jordan & Jeff Bezos Spotted in Croatia Amid Wedding Prep

Croatia seems to be the hottest destination for celebrities this summer. Some very well known billion dollar names have been partying on this side of the globe. After Magic Johnson’s Croatian vacation last week, Michael Jordan and Jeff Bezos, in their fancy yachts, lit up ‘The Land of a Thousand Islands.’ However, one of them was far more noticeable due to his super-sized vessel.

Ahead of their upcoming nuptials, the Amazon mogul and his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, kicked off wedding celebrations in a grand way. The couple hosted a massive foam party aboard the Koru, Bezos’ yacht that’s valued at a staggering $500 million.

The party took place on June 22 off the coast of the island Cres. The guest list was not known but social media denizens are itching to speculate a certain, very private guy dancing in suds after a happy coincidence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After Portugal and Italy, Michael Jordan’s humble $115 million superyacht, M’Brace was spotted in Croatia. As were many other celebrity yachts, but MJ’s 75 meter floating palace stands out.

AD

While the M’Brace is docked at the Skradin waterfront, the Black Cat, Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto and twin daughters have been spotted in different parts of the country in recent days, including the charming Krka Waterfalls. Skradin and Cres aren’t exactly close by. However, it is hard to say what kind of speedy transportation the family used to get there.

It’s not immediately clear if Michael Jordan was at the ‘foam party’ which was billed as a 19th birthday celebration for Sanchez’s son, Evan. It wouldn’t be a stretch to assume so. Only a few weeks ago, Sanchez had a star-studded bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria.

Ahead of their wedding in Venice, several celebrity yachts have been seen anchored on the Italian coast. Jordan is presumably a guest due to his closeness to Bezos, though his yacht was seen in Venice before Croatia.

He also won’t be the only NBA legend who will join the biggest wedding since Princess Diana married the then-Prince Charles (as claimed by Sanchez’s brother).

Croatia is the pre-Bezos wedding stop

Before Jordan, it was Magic Johnson who had gripped Venice and Croatia’s interest. He’s also a lot more active on Instagram compared to the other MJ. So we got glimpses of his and Cookie’s party with Tony and Vanessa Calloway and Dave and Tonya Winfield in Venice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They followed it up with a trip to Croatia. While his $7.5 million yacht was anchored at the coast, the Lakers legend was seen around Trogir.

He’s not very far from Jordan either. Magic was last seen in Montenegro where he had dinner with former NBA star, Dali Bagaric.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan’s annual yachting vacations often intersect. This year, it’s quite possible they will reunite in Venice.

Reports claim that Magic and MJ are invited to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding. However, much of the details around the wedding, including the guest list, is still rooted in speculation. J