Once a rockstar in Lob City, Blake Griffin is now on the side of fans in his talk show era. He just called out the confusion and cost surrounding NBA broadcasts on The Stepback with Blake Griffin, which has become the biggest grievance among fans since the NBA’s 2024 media rights deal valued at over $70 billion. Despite fans and analysts alike demanding that Adam Silver fix this dilemma in the past, Griffin revealed that it not only persists, but he also could not find a way to watch a Los Angeles Lakers game despite living in Los Angeles and working on NBA on Prime.

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Opening his show with the customary funny monologue, Griffin pointed to the gap between his league-level access and everyday fan frustration as teams and platforms scatter games across regional sports networks, over-the-air channels, and streaming services. The former Clippers star used his own experience ahead of an assignment to illustrate how difficult simple access has become, even for a former NBA player paid to cover the league.

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“You know, obviously I played a lot of basketball, and I’ve also watched a lot of basketball. I still do. And now I talk about basketball for the NBA on Prime. At the start of last season, I sat down to watch a Laker game because we were covering them later that week, and I couldn’t figure out how to watch the game. And I live in LA, and again, I get paid to watch these games, and I still couldn’t watch it,” he said, as lighthearted as it can be.

His studio audience was amused, but the majority of fans in his position can’t laugh about it. He, in fact, had to go through some unconventional lengths to be able to watch a game. And he shared a tip with folks who aren’t working in the business.

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“I had to reach out to somebody in the league, which I’m lucky to be able to do, but most people can’t do that. But I’ll let you guys in on a little secret. Everyone’s email who works at the league is just firstname@nba.com. So, just pick a name. Odds are you’re going to get someone.”

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Griffin connected that access headache to broader ticket and television pricing across sports, underlining that fans face steep costs both inside arenas and on screens at home.

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On The Stepback, he said, “You know your prices are too high when the guy wearing $500 of authentic Yankees merch says, ‘Your prices are too high.’”

Continuing from last week’s discussions on publicly funded arenas, he added, “And let’s not forget that America’s sports teams at large have received over $30 billion in subsidies for their stadiums and arenas.”

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Blake Griffin’s remarks highlight a split reality in the 2026–27 NBA season. A day before his episode, the NBA released a vibe check on the 2026-27 season’s first month. Live audiences and digital streams are setting records for the league. Yet, what the report misses is that local distribution remains fragmented across markets for fans who can’t afford a single game’s ticket.

Something Griffin summarized bluntly, “Ticket prices are shooting to the moon, and we still can’t watch the games we want on TV for a price that most people can afford.”

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Through the first month of the 2026–27 regular season, more than 75 million viewers in the United States watched NBA games across national partners including NBC/Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, and NBA’s own platforms, up 20% year-over-year. National broadcasts have averaged 2.62 million viewers, up 37% from the same stage a season ago and marking the highest average at this point in any full campaign outside the lockout-delayed seasons of 1998 and 2011.

Digital and youth engagement have also climbed alongside national television numbers. Viewership across the NBA App and NBA League Pass is up 50% season-to-date, while the league’s Tap to Watch initiative (what Griffin also jokes about in the opening) generated 8 million live game streams during the opening month, a roughly 60% increase over the prior year.

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Younger demographics have grown as well, with adults aged 18–34 up 50% and viewers aged 2–17 up 57% year-over-year, while social media video views reached a record 45 billion through the first month, according to Ripple Analytics.

Local NBA viewership is up 24% year over year, even as teams rely on a fragmented mix of distribution models. Franchises now reach fans through regional sports networks, over-the-air television, team streaming services, DAZN, which carries local games for 11 NBA teams this season and conventional cable and satellite providers.

Blake Griffin’s employer, Amazon’s Prime Video, inked an 11-year, $19.8 billion rights package in July 2024 on a 66-game regular season per cycle.

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While that speaks of a global audience reach, Adam Silver said earlier in the 2026 offseason that streaming giants “are now seeing that value on the local level as well.” Whether that solves their own analysts’ problem and gives fans easier access to sports, that remains to be seen.