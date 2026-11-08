“Blemish In the Family”: Ex-Warriors Stars Go Off on Ayesha Curry Over Controversial Movie Scene

The widespread debate surrounding Ayesha Curry’s return to acting through her first leading role is turning into a bigger publicity vehicle than anything the Roku Channel could come up with. Following the release of her holiday romantic comedy Second Chance Holiday on the platform, a viral clip featuring an on-screen kiss between Ayesha and co-star Matthew Daddario sparked sharp commentary from various corners of the sports media world, mostly critical of Stephen Curry’s wife. The latest opinions come from former Golden State Warriors players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young on their podcast, We Said What We Said.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the latest episode, Arenas and Young offered unfiltered takes on public perception of the Curry family dynamic, with Arenas arguing that public scrutiny often singles out Ayesha because her career pursuits differ from traditional executive-suite NBA spouses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s [Steph Curry] the definition of what everybody sees as a father,” Arenas said of the Golden State Warriors superstar. “Got the best kids. The only blemish in the family is the wife, in a sense. Cuz she doesn’t act like the other superstars’ wives. You know, Jordan’s wife, Cookie, you know, that’s Magic’s wife, right? Savannah, right? Where we don’t want to hear you. We just want to know you’re there. You’re fine. Like, you are taking the pictures.”

To clarify, Arenas isn’t calling Ayesha a ‘blemish’ on the family. It’s an expression he’s using to highlight a perspective that has stuck to Ayesha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Curry’s former teammate, Nick Young, interjected, bringing up past online controversies involving Ayesha’s media appearances, specifically the 2025 Call Her Daddy interview, and Arenas noted that public interest often feeds off Steph’s squeaky-clean image.

“He’s the docile one, and she’s the one that’s… I think… we wanted it to be a problem because Steph is so innocent,” Arenas explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the conversation shifted when discussing the limits of an NBA spouse regarding romantic scenes on screen. Young took a firm stance against on-screen romantic roles for married partners.

“But me personally, I don’t know what my limit would be if I’m making money and you know the woman got to be like, I want a career too, and she know what that brings to my… what comes with the territory, my lifestyle, what I do, my profession and she goes and do that… I understand acting is acting, but it’s just certain things I would… I don’t know. I don’t know if I… Yeah, kissing is kissing though.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He goes on to have a much more explicit opinion, ranting, “She can’t! F—- that!! Sit her a— down? She even move or think about f—-ing doing, and she think about kissing a n——? I don’t give a f—- it’s acting, role play, motherf—-ing child’s play. She can’t even kiss her own kids. I get jealous; I might f—- up for kissing my son. That’s how crazy I am.”

Arenas pushed back on the idea of controlling a partner’s professional opportunities, offering a humorous scenario where anyone would jump on an acting offer from Keanu Reeves, NBA spouse or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dialogue added another layer to the ongoing discourse over Ayesha and Stephen Curry’s marriage after her recent acting project.

Ayesha Curry’s acting career escalates to media war

The comments from Arenas and Young represent the latest wave of sports media figures weighing in on Second Chance Holiday. Ayesha previously attempted to shut down online speculation over the clip by posting on X: “It’s not even real 🤣 you guys are annoying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial discourse erupted after former NFL pro LeSean McCoy criticized the scene on the Speakeasy podcast, bringing up Ayesha’s past interview comments about seeking personal validation outside of her home life and questioning why she would accept a romantic scene given her husband’s legendary status. His co-host, Emmanuel Acho, pushed back on his comments, but the debate has raged on.

Yet public pushback has drawn strong defenses from other media personalities and former athletes. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill publicly defended Ayesha, highlighting that she pursued acting long before marrying Steph, including childhood credits on Hannah Montana and Good Luck Charlie, and pointed out the double standards applied to wives of high-profile athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, NBA veteran Eddie Johnson answered critics on X, writing, “Got you! Just go sit in the stands and be a trophy! I applaud women who chase their dreams to be cheered in their household. Instead of being cheered for household duties 💯💯! Steph understands!”

For his part, Steph has voiced unwavering support for his wife’s career endeavors. Ahead of the film’s release on the Roku Channel, the 4x NBA champion actively promoted the movie on his social media platforms, writing, “My Leading Lady. I get to see the work behind the scenes and now the world gets to see you shine and this is just the beginning…”

The situation marks a contrast for Arenas, who in late 2025 defended Ayesha after the Call Her Daddy podcast clip went viral regarding her early thoughts on marriage and motherhood. Back then, he supported her right to express career ambitions, but his latest observations on We Said What We Said highlight the persistent, high-stakes public spotlight that surrounds the Curry family as Ayesha continues to expand her lifestyle and entertainment portfolio.